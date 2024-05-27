Highlights Former captain George Dobson's departure leaves Charlton Athletic in need of a new midfielder and captain for the upcoming season.

Dobson's leadership qualities and defensive skills will be sorely missed, making finding a suitable replacement a top priority.

Charlton boss Nathan Jones faces the challenge of securing a player who can fill Dobson's shoes both on and off the pitch, without overspending.

Charlton Athletic need to bring in at least a couple of new midfielders during the summer transfer window and they will be hoping they can replicate the signing of George Dobson from Sunderland in 2021.

Dobson enjoyed a successful three years at Charlton on a personal note, becoming captain of the club and winning the Player of the Year award in 2022. He also finished runner-up to the Player of the Year in 2023 and 2024.

Charlton Athletic - Player of the Year award for 2022, 2023 and 2024 (charltonafc.com) Year First Second Third 2024 Alfie May George Dobson Terell Thomas 2023 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi George Dobson Miles Leaburn 2022 George Dobson Sean Clare Conor Washington

Despite the Addicks' largely underwhelming performances on the pitch during the midfielder's time at the club, Dobson's competitiveness, leadership qualities, and ability to break up the opposition's play has made him a fans' favourite at The Valley.

When he arrived at the club on a free transfer from Sunderland, there was not a huge sense of optimism surrounding the move among the fans. He had been sent on loan to AFC Wimbledon during the previous season, having been unable to hold down a place in Sunderland's team in League One.

However, Dobson made 38 appearances during his debut season in south London and quickly endeared himself to the supporters.

The 26-year-old left the club at the end of the 2023/24 season to join Hungarian top flight side Fehérvár FC on a free transfer, with the prospect of potentially playing European football and competing for a league title proving too good to turn down.

Charlton boss Nathan Jones will hope he can bring in a suitable replacement this summer.

Charlton must find the right replacement for Dobson

Following the departure of Dobson and the expiration of Panutche Camara, Tyreeq Bakinson, Lewis Fiorini, and Louie Watson's loan deals, Charlton currently have limited options in the centre of midfield. The Addicks' midfielders currently under contract for next season are Conor Coventry, Terry Taylor, and Karoy Anderson. Taylor only managed five appearances in League One this season following his move from Burton Albion last summer.

Jones will need to find a new midfielder who can complement Coventry and provide the same qualities as Dobson in the middle of the park. Dobson ranked highest for tackles per game in League One during the 2023/24 season, so it is vital that Charlton find an adequate replacement to ensure that they are not overrun in midfield next season.

Dobson's quality on the ball is often understated - he ranked seventh for accurate long passes in League One this season and made six goal contributions.

Jones will be under no illusions about the importance of bringing in the right player to replace Dobson.

Charlton need to find a new captain

Dobson leaving the club not only leaves Charlton without a key midfielder but it also means they are without their captain. The midfielder has occupied the role since he took over from Jayden Stockley at the end of 2022.

Alfie May and Terell Thomas both captained Charlton this season in Dobson's absence, but the latter has now also left the club.

Jones will likely consider 23-goal striker May to take over from Dobson, but he may also opt to bring in a new signing who can provide the leadership qualities he is looking for.

Dobson's departure will have given Jones a lot to think about. It is crucial that Charlton can replace the midfielder's impact on and off the pitch ahead of the 2024/25 season.

If they can emulate the Sunderland deal by replacing their skipper without breaking the bank, that would be ideal.