Zheng Zhi is remarkably still playing at the age of 41 in the Chinese Super League.

The 108-time China international has played for Guangzhou FC since the summer of 2010 and is current teammates with former Everton defender Tyias Browning under the management of former World Cup and Ballon D’Or winner Fabio Cannavaro.

Guangzhou are currently second in the Chinese top-flight with the 41-year-old even taking the armband at the start of the season. Zheng Zhi has been named Chinese footballer of the year three times, won the Asian Champions League twice and the Chinese Super League on ten separate occasions.

Zhi earned his move to England in January 2007, when he joined Charlton Athletic initially on loan from Shandong Taishan. He managed one goal and two assists as the Addicks were relegated from the top-flight but signed permanently that summer.

Zhi joined the South Londoners for £2.7 million according to Transfermarkt, and left the club in the summer of 2009 having notched 11 goals and nine assists in 70 outings.

Celtic was his next port of call where he was not as successful as at The Valley, scoring once in 19 appearances before returning to China the next summer.

Zhi has even rubbed shoulders with former Brazil, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paulinho and ex-Atletico Madrid forward Jackson Martinez in recent years at Guangzhou.

An albeit brief but eye-catching stint in England sets him apart from most of his Chinese Super League counterparts, Zhi is very fondly remembered in SE7 for his efforts in the club’s unsuccessful 2006/07 relegation battle.