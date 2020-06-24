Charlton Athletic receive uplifting player news ahead of QPR meeting

Charlton Athletic have been boosted by Aston Villa signing Andre Green to a new short-term deal that will allow him to complete his loan at The Valley, whilst the winger is expected to be back in contention this weekend for the meeting with Queens Park Rangers.

Lee Bowyer moved to sign Green on loan during the January transfer window after a tough spell with Preston North End, with the 21-year-old scoring two goals and registering an assist in his 10 appearances so far.

And, he will be available for the coming eight games on the back of Villa agreeing to extend his contract there short-term, therefore allowing him to continue on loan with Charlton for the rest of the season – as per The Athletic.

In addition to that, The Athletic’s report confirms that after injury kept Green out of Saturday’s massive win over Hull City, he’s also in contention to return to Bowyer’s squad for this weekend’s meeting with Queens Park Rangers.

On Saturday, Charlton’s win over Hull elevated them out of the bottom three in the Championship, pushing the Tigers into serious trouble.

Nevertheless, Bowyer’s side aren’t out of the woods just yet and still sit only a point outside the bottom three.

The Verdict

This is a double Andre Green boost for Charlton Athletic.

It’s great that he’s sticking around for the remaining games this season, but also that he has a chance of been back in contention for Saturday’s meeting with QPR.

Bowyer needs all the bodies he can for this run-in and given Green’s actual quality, he might have a big say on what division the Addicks are playing in next season.

