A significant update has emerged in Charlton Athletic’s takeover process.

The Addicks have confirmed on their club website that the deal by SE7 Partners has received the required clearance from both the EFL and the FA.

A deal to purchase the League One side from Thomas Sandgaard was announced back in June.

Approval from the EFL and FA is a significant step towards completing that deal, however some details still need to be hashed out before it can be finalised.

CEO Peter Storrie has been thanked for his role in getting this process completed after a few weeks of waiting on a decision.

Standard legal procedures have been cited as the remaining details that need to be finished to close the deal with Sandgaard.

Who are SE7 Partners?

Former Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven, and Edward Warrick have been named as the directors of SE7 Partners on Companies House.

The pair initially emerged as contenders to purchase the club earlier this year, but the deal collapsed in February.

A 90 per cent sale agreement had been reached at a cost of £8.5 million, but Sandgaard unexpectedly made a U-turn by backing out of the deal despite an £850,000 deposit having been paid.

However, SE7 Partners threatened legal action as Sandgaard looked to instead close a deal with US businessman Marc Spiegel.

But Spiegel’s failure to produce the required capital saw SE7 Partners return with an improved offer that has seen this process near its closing stages.

Methven is expected to own a small stake in the London club, with Jim Rodwell also set to come back to the club.

Rodwell was previously COO before Spiegel was named as the preferred bidder.

Storrie is understood to be planning to step away from the club following the completion of the deal.

What next for Charlton Athletic?

The new owners will look to help Dean Holden build a side capable of competing for promotion to the Championship.

The Addicks finished 10th in the table last season, but were 15 points adrift of the play-off places.

A lot of work will need to be done in time for August’s transfer deadline, but Charlton have already agreed a number of deals.

Harry Isted, Lloyd Jones, Alfie May and Panutche Camara have all joined the club this summer.

Charlton’s latest campaign gets underway in just a couple of weeks, with their opening clash coming against Leyton Orient.

Will this takeover be a good thing for Charlton Athletic?

Sandgaard was not a popular figure among Charlton supporters by the end of his time in charge of the club.

Many fans will be looking forward to seeing what a new owner can do to bring the club forward.

Charlton have had a number of difficult issues behind the scenes over the years so will be hoping they can bring a level of stability back to the Valley.

A promotion charge this season would certainly earn them a lot of favour with the fanbase, especially with the work Holden has done at the helm since taking over as manager in late 2022.

This could signal the start of an exciting period for Charlton.