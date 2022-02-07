Charlton Athletic receive player blow ahead of Bolton Wanderers clash

Charlton Athletic manager Johnnie Jackson has confirmed that Corey Blackett-Taylor will be an absentee for the Addicks’ midweek clash with Bolton Wanderers due to an injury.

The 24-year-old, who joined Charlton earlier in the season on a one-year contract from Tranmere Rovers, limped off after just 12 minutes of the 3-2 victory against AFC Wimbledon at The Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Having been in and out of Jackson’s team since he took over from Nigel Adkins as the manager of the Addicks, Blackett-Taylor was starting his third match in succession in League One before the setback.

A natural winger, the ex-Aston Villa man has been converted into a wing-back by Jackson and has played 25 times in all competitions since his arrival in London.

But a hamstring injury now looks set to keep him on the sidelines for a number of matches, with Diallang Jaiyesimi likely to take his spot on Tuesday night when they visit the Trotters in Greater Manchester.

“Corey won’t be able to go again (against Bolton),” Jackson said, per the South London Press.

“I don’t think it is too serious. We’ll have to check him over again this morning.

“But when someone comes off after five or 10 minutes then they are unlikely to feature again three days later.

“We will be without him. But everyone else came through fine. It will be a question of freshness and who is feeling any tightness.”

The Verdict

Jackson definitely likes his wing-backs at Charlton to attack, so losing someone with the pace and dynamism of Blackett-Taylor will be a real blow.

That is especially big news as it comes against a team who are in red-hot form in Bolton, and it would have been a good battle down one wing between him and Marlon Fossey of the opposition.

Both are very attack-minded so it would have been an intriguing contest but now you’d imagine Jaiyesimi slots in for that little battle instead.

Blackett-Taylor has featured regularly under Jackson, whether that be off the bench or from the start, so he will be willing the wide player to return sooner rather than later.