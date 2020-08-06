Charlton Athletic receive much-needed player boost

Charlton Athletic midfielder and fan favourite Jonny Williams has confirmed his future with the club after taking up the option of a one-year extension to his current deal.

This will come as a welcome boost for the Addicks who are facing an uncertain future as the debate between the club and the EFL over who is currently the owner rumbles on, with fears of an EFL expulsion still hanging over them.

But Williams’ decision to stay will no doubt be well received by the fans, especially following their dramatic final-day relegation to League One in July.

The 26-year-old made 26 appearances in the second-tier last season, racking up five assists in the process, as Lee Bowyer’s men battled admirably against the drop amid a sea of off-field problems.

Williams was also a crucial member of the squad who won promotion from League One via the play-offs in 2019, playing in all but five games after arriving in January.

The verdict

This is a big boost for Charlton, particularly because it was Williams himself who opted to take up the option of an extension at The Valley, showing that he is someone who truly wants to stay and fight for promotion again.

He will now be praying that that will be in League One and not perhaps even lower.

After Bury were expelled from the Football League entirely last season, there are real fears that the same could happen to Charlton if a new owner is not in place by the start of the next campaign.