Gillingham are now leading the race to sign Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May.

According to Jon Palmer, the League Two side are now considered favourites for the signing of the 29-year-old.

Gillingham are looking to improve on their 17th place finish in the league last season by adding some extra firepower up front.

May has been with Cheltenham since 2020, where he has gone on to score over 50 goals in over 140 appearances for the club.

Who has been interested in signing Alfie May?

Gillingham faced stiff competition to the signing of the forward, with League One side Charlton Athletic also previously linked with a move for the player.

It was reported that Dean Holden's side had agreed a fee with Cheltenham to sign the striker, but now Gillingham are leading the race to his signature.

It is expected that the deal will net Cheltenham a six-figure sum, but no concrete number has yet emerged from these negotiations.

The Robins signed the player for just £5,000, so this deal will net the club a big profit.

Although Doncaster Rovers will be owed a portion of the profits as part of their initial agreement to sell the player to Cheltenham in 2020.

Wrexham have also been linked with a move for the player, but the Welsh club have yet to make an offer for May.

How did Alfie May do last season?

May scored 22 goals in all competitions last season as Cheltenham finished 16th in the League One table.

A tally of 20 goals in the third tier placed him fourth in the race for top scorer in the division last season.

Meanwhile, the Gills finished with just 55 points, ending up closer to the bottom two than the top seven.

The club will be aiming to compete more closely for promotion next season, with the potential signing of May highlighting their ambition to return to League One.

Would Alfie May be a good signing for Gillingham?

Winning the race to the forward would be a big boost for Gillingham’s transfer business.

The forward was one of the top scorers in League One last season, so should be able to take League Two by storm if they can convince him to take the step down.

Gillingham’s return to the fourth tier was extremely underwhelming, but a move like this shows that they are moving quickly to try and get back to near the top of the table next season.

May’s goals could be what powers the team back to the third division.