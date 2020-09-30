Charlton Athletic readying transfer move for free agent

Charlton Athletic are readying a move for free agent Marcus Maddison, according to reports from Football Insider.

Maddison is still on the lookout for a new club with the 2020/21 campaign now well underway, with a move to the Valley potentially on the cards.

Maddison is still without a club after leaving Peterborough United upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season, with the midfielder scoring 62 goals and producing 92 assists in 249 games for the Posh.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support QPR, Watford, Luton or Charlton Athletic?

1 of 14 Geri Halliwell Watford Charlton QPR Luton

The 27-year-old moved on loan to Hull City in the January transfer window last term, with the Tigers beating Charlton to his signature.

But his time at the KCOM Stadium didn’t go to plan, and after scoring one goal in seven appearances for the Tigers, they chose not to extend his deal following their relegation down to League One.

A host of clubs have since been linked with Maddison, who is available to sign on a free transfer, with Derby County, FC Cincinnati and Zulte Waregem being credited with an interest.

But with a move failing to materialise thus far, Charlton are ready to make a move for Maddison, who scored 11 goals in League One last term.

The Verdict

If Lee Bowyer can sort Maddison’s attitude out and get him up to full fitness, then what a signing this could be.

Maddison, on his day, is one of the best players in League One, and the amount of goals and assists he recorded for Peterborough was outrageous.

He can play anywhere in attack, but he could thrive in attacking midfield behind former Peterborough teammate Conor Washington.