The Valley has been Charlton Athletic’s home for the majority of their existence, and the stadium has seen lots of things go on in the 21st century.

It’s seen promotions, relegations, turbulent ownerships and many, many more things, but one thing there hasn’t been for a while is a full house.

The stadium is fairly sizeable and most seats were needed back in their Premier League heyday – things are a bit different now though.

Can you work out which football stadiums The Valley has a higher or lower capacity than? Take our new quiz and see if you can get full marks!

Charlton Athletic quiz: Does the Valley have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 The Hawthorns? Higher Lower