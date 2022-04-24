Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic quiz: Does the the Valley have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

Published

1 min ago

on

It is a very long time since Charlton Athletic first started playing home games at The Valley.

Having first played at the ground between 1919 and 1985, and then returning in 1992 and remaining there until present day, the Addicks have had plenty of highs and lows at that ground.

But do you know just how The Valley compares to a variety of other grounds around the country?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 20 different stadiums, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether The Valley has a bigger or smaller capacity than those grounds.

1 of 20

Does The Valley have a bigger or smaller capacity than Craven Cottage?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Charlton Athletic quiz: Does the the Valley have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: