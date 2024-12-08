Iain Dowie's managerial career was relatively short-lived and he's been out of work since 2010 but he certainly impressed during his early years.

The former Northern Ireland international managed six different clubs between 2002 and 2010, and it's clear that his best days came as Crystal Palace boss between 2003 and 2006 when he led the Eagles to Premier League promotion.

However, his relative success at Selhurst Park meant that he didn't live up to those same expectations elsewhere, and Palace's London rivals, Charlton Athletic and QPR, will look back at the former striker's spell at the Eagles with envy after disappointing spells at the respective clubs.

Charlton Athletic and QPR will look at Iain Dowie's spell at Crystal Palace with envy

After a spell at Oldham Athletic, Dowie took over at Crystal Palace in December 2003, taking over a side struggling in the lower echelons of the Division One table, with morale clearly low.

However, the Northern Irishman's arrival saw the Eagles embark on an inspired run of form which saw them win 17 of his first 23 games in charge, taking a side that had been struggling in the lower echelons of the table to sixth place, sneaking into the play-off places.

The fairtytale didn't end there either, with Dowie's side defeating Sunderland in the play-off semi-final before beating West Ham in the final at the Millennium Stadium, leading them to a surprise promotion to the Premier League.

Given where Palace were prior to Dowie's arrival, their resurgence and subsequent promotion to the Premier League was nothing short of remarkable, and he proved his credentials as a manager.

Things didn't go quite to plan in the top flight and his side were relegated after finishing 18th on the final day of the season, but his Palace side performed well in the Championship the following season, reaching the play-offs yet again before being defeated by eventual play-off winners Watford in the semi-final.

That was to be his final game in charge, and he left by mutual consent in May 2006, joining South London rivals Charlton Athletic ten days later.

The Addicks were a Premier League side at the time and, after a successful spell at Crystal Palace, it looked like a shrewd appointment, but it proved to be anything but.

He took charge of just 15 games before being sacked in November 2006 with the club struggling in the Premier League and having been knocked out of the EFL Cup by Wycombe Wanderers at the quarter-final stage, and that wasn't to be his last disappointing spell as manager of a London club.

After a spell at Coventry City, Dowie took over at QPR ahead of their 2008/09 Championship campaign, but he lasted just 15 games, being sacked in October 2008.

This was a harsher sacking than the one at Charlton, with QPR in ninth position at the time of his sacking, so certainly not struggling, but the Hoops' hierarchy weren't impressed, and that brought down the curtain on his time at the club.

Given his success at Palace, his time at Charlton and QPR failed to live up to expectations and supporters of the two clubs will surely look back with envy at what he did elsewhere.

Iain Dowie's managerial career came to an end soon after QPR spell

Dowie had a brief spell as Alan Shearer's assistant manager towards the end of the 2008/09 campaign as Newcastle United were relegated from the Premier League, and he suffered yet another relegation from the top-flight the following season.

He joined Hull City as the club's Football Management Consultant in March 2010 after Phil Brown was placed on gardening leave, but Dowie was unable to help keep them in the Premier League, finishing 19th in the top flight, and that proved his final job in management.

Iain Dowie's management career Club Years QPR (Caretaker) 1998 Oldham Athletic 2002-03 Crystal Palace 2003-06 Charlton Athletic 2006 Coventry City 2007-08 QPR 2008 Newcastle Untied (Assistant) 2009 Hull City (Football Management Consultant) 2010

Considering Dowie made such a promising start to life as a manager and thrived at Crystal Palace, it was a surprise to see his managerial career come to an end after just eight years, and he instead became a regular feature on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday programme.

While the ex-Northern Ireland striker may not have had too much success elsewhere, he certainly did well at Palace, and it may have left supporters of other sides envious that he couldn't quite replicate that at their clubs.