Charlton Athletic put price on Bowyer with Birmingham City eyeing summer appointment

Charlton Athletic will demand £750k in compensation from Birmingham City, should they move to appoint manager Lee Bowyer this summer.

Journalist Alan Nixon has revealed the compensation fee that Blues will have to pay Charlton should Bowyer become their new manager. Rumours have been growing in momentum this week, with Bowyer seemingly refusing to rule out the possibility of a return to Birmingham.

Though Charlton will try to ensure they get the best deal for a manager who’s hailed amongst the fans – a fee that will allegedly amount to three quarters of a million:

Charlton. Will demand 750k compo for Bowyer if Birmingham or anyone else gets real this summer. Fixed sum. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 12, 2020

Pep Clotet was due to leave Birmingham City at the end of the season. The Spaniard though, growing increasingly frustrated with his side’s omission in the Championship, walked out with immediate effect after the Swansea defeat last week.

It’s left Birmingham in a precarious position, just about safe from relegation, but seeing out the remainder of the season under caretaker manager Steve Spooner.

Bowyer has been linked with several jobs this season, though these links to Birmingham don’t look as though they’ll go away. Charlton could yet be relegated as well, and given the off-field controversies that have beset Charlton this season, Bowyer may well look for the door.

The verdict

Bowyer is still a young and relatively inexperienced manager. But in his short time at Charlton he’s shown that he has what it takes to compete, though his Championship season could yet end in disaster.

Birmingham is a club that Bowyer will know well from his playing days there, and it’s an appointment that’d likely excite fans, and give them much more to cheer about next season.