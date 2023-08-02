Cardiff City striker Isaak Davies has joined partner club KV Kortrijk of Belgium on loan - ending a four-way tussle between themselves and Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United.

Davies, who hails from Aberdare in Wales, signed for the Bluebirds at the age of just seven, signing his first professional contract at the age of 19.

Making his first-team debut at the start of the 2021/22 season, he played quite a prominent role under Mick McCarthy and Steve Morison, though just three goals in 30 appearances followed as the forward endured somewhat of a breakthrough season at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Last season was expected to be even better for the speedster, though just 10 league appearances followed all season with just one goal - despite signing a new contract the summer before, under Morison’s control.

As a result, loan offers were expected for the 5ft 9in starlet, with increased game time and therefore goals likely to have a profound effect on his development should he seal a move away. And, after joining Belgian outfit Kortrijk on a one-year loan spell, it has since emerged that the side from the French border batted off interest from Portsmouth, Charlton and Oxford United for his services.

What does the report state?

The report by journalist Darren Witcoop states that despite the Belgians taking Davies on loan, Oxford, Portsmouth and Charlton had registered an interest in taking the Welshman on loan for themselves ahead of the new season.

However, Kortrijk have won the race to sign the 21-year-old, who made 10 appearances for the side from the capital city last season, scoring once as they battled to Championship survival with just 49 points.

Why were Portsmouth, Charlton and Oxford United in for Isaak Davies?

Portsmouth have lost Joe Pigott, Dane Scarlett and Josh Koroma as their loan deals at Fratton Park ended, and whilst they have signed Christian Saydee from Bournemouth, their goals have yet to be replaced - with Davies evidently an option to replace one of the trio.

Charlton have relinquished control of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to Crystal Palace, and whilst Alfie May represents a decent replacement of some sorts, another star wouldn’t be the worst deal in the world - especially with Macauley Bonne departing the club on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Oxford’s loan deals for Kyle Joseph and Tyler Smith have ended, though the U’s have signed Ruben Rodrigues and Mark Harris in two exceptional pieces of business for Liam Manning’s side.

What has Isaak Davies said about the loan deal?

Posted on KV Kortrijk's official Twitter, Davies said: “I’m a striker who likes to put on high pressure, but also defend to help the team. I can’t wait to get started.”

It's a move that sees the striker cross into Vincent Tan's feeder club, with the enigmatic owner having control over both Cardiff City and the Belgian club, despite rumours that he was looking to sell the 'Kerels' to Burnley in a bid for the Clarets to send loan players out there - amid Vincent Kompany's influence in his home nation.