Charlton Athletic pondering transfer move for Championship player

Charlton Athletic are looking to bring in AFC Bournemouth midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh on a permanent deal in the next couple of weeks, according to London News Online.

The Addicks look to be in the market for a central player with the club lacking options in the engine room, especially with Darren Pratley playing more at centre-back nowadays.

And Ofoborh would come with the experienced required at such a young age to make an impact in Lee Bowyer’s team should they be able to strike a deal with the Cherries.

The 21-year-old spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, making 21 appearances in League One and the subsequent play off campaign – including bagging the opening goal in the Chairboys’ 4-1 semi-final first leg win over Fleetwood.

The Nigeria under-20 international has made three very brief substitute appearances in the second tier this season and has played twice at centre-back for Bournemouth in the EFL Cup, but could be looking for regular football at this stage of his career which he’s unlikely to get on the south coast.

Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall explained this week that he would like to keep Ofoborh at the club, but with his contract expiring in June, the decision may end up being out of his control.

Ofoborh has four senior first-team players ahead of him in the pecking order at the Vitality Stadium, and with fellow youngster Gavin Kilkenny selected in the squad ahead of him for the FA Cup clash with Oldham last weekend, the midfielder may have already decided to head for the exit door.

Charlton’s interest being made public will no doubt alert other third tier clubs to Ofoborh’s potential availability, in which a bidding war could ensue in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

The Verdict

Charlton are missing a certain type of midfielder in their team – and Ofoborh may be that missing link.

The likes of Jake Forster-Caskey, Alex Gilbey and Jonny Williams all want to get forward with the ball and make things happen, but Ofoborh is more of a presser and ball-winner and at the moment it looks like the Addicks are missing a player of that ilk.

Any potential deal will likely not be an expensive one, but Bowyer and his team may have to move quickly to secure their target – although now Charlton are owned by Thomas Sandgaard they hold more power in the market at their level of football than most other clubs.