Charlton Athletic are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Fankaty Dabo on a free transfer after his release from Coventry City this summer.

Who is Fankaty Dabo?

The 27-year-old came through the ranks at Chelsea, but he understandably found it difficult to get near the first-team at Stamford Bridge, so he had several loan spells to get more minutes before eventually joining Coventry on a permanent basis in 2019.

Since then, he has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Sky Blues, which included helping Mark Robins’ side to the Championship in his first season.

However, it was a tough end for Dabo at Coventry, as he missed the decisive penalty in the play-off final loss to Luton Town at Wembley.

It was confirmed days later that Dabo would be moving on, and he has been on the lookout for a new club since - and it appears he will be on the move to Charlton.

Charlton close to signing Fankaty Dabo

Football Insider have revealed that discussions are at an advanced stage between Dabo and the Addicks, with a breakthrough thought to be close.

“Charlton Athletic are in advanced talks to sign former Coventry City defender Fankaty Dabo on a free transfer.

“A number of clubs have expressed an interest in Dabo, but Charlton have moved quickly to offer the ex-Chelsea youngster a return to London.”

This will be seen as a real coup for Dean Holden, as he looks to add to his squad ahead of what he hopes will be a play-off push next season. As mentioned, Dabo brings plenty of Football League experience to the group, as well as being a proven winner in the third tier in the past.

What will Fankaty Dabo bring to Charlton?

Following on from that, this seems like a very good move for Dabo. He was in and out the side at Coventry, and he is clearly willing to drop down a level in order to get more game time, so that should be commended.

He will see the potential at Charlton, and he will back himself to be an important player in the XI next season.

The former Vitesse loanee offers a lot down the flank with his pace and athleticism, and you can be sure that Holden will be encouraging him to get forward, because he is a threat. Crucially though, he is also a good defender, so it seems like a no-brainer for Charlton, who need a big summer transfer window.

Of course, it was a real shame for the player with how his time at Coventry ended, but he showed real courage in stepping up to take the penalty, and it can’t take away from the many other positive memories he made in the Midlands. And, you can be sure that his efforts in helping the Sky Blues improve as a club will be appreciated by the fans, but he’s now ready for the next chapter in his career, which will seem to be at The Valley.