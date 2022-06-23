Charlton Athletic plotting yet another transfer raid on League Two side

Ben Garner is hoping to be reunited with yet another Swindon Town player as he tried to bring Louis Reed to Charlton Athletic.

The new boss has wasted little time in making his mark on the Addicks squad, having brought in three players in the past week, two of which were Mandela Egbo and Joe Wollacott, who he worked with at the County Ground last season.

And, another Swindon player could be on his way to The Valley, as reporter Ryan Walker revealed that Reed is a target, whilst he crucially added that the player is keen on making the move.

“Can confirm Ben Garner has come in for JoJo Wollacott and now Louis Reed as well. The #stfc midfielder is interested in moving to Charlton.”

Unlike the other two, the 24-year-old midfielder is not available on a free transfer as he still has a year left on his contract, so the League Two side would be able to demand a fee for the player.

Reed made 41 appearances for Garner’s side as they lost in the play-off semi-final last season.

The verdict

This is not the news that Swindon fans would’ve wanted to hear and they will be concerned with how their squad is shaping up ahead of the new season.

However, from Garner’s perspective, you can understand why he wants to bring in Reed as he is a talented player and he knows what the boss wants in terms of his style of play.

Of course, the prospect of moving up to the third tier is going to appeal but Swindon will want a decent fee for such an important figure.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.