Charlton Athletic are not far off from ushering in a new era when Joshua Friedman completes his takeover of the Addicks, who need to significantly strengthen on the pitch if they're going to be promotion contenders in League One this season.

Athletic have had finishes of 7th, 13th and 10th in their three years back in the third tier, but there could be an opening to make their move into the top six in 2023-24 with some big hitters going up to the Championship in the previous campaign.

Their proposed new ownership looks set to bring fresh funds to head coach Dean Holden's door though, and their ambition has been made clear with an offer for Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May accepted.

Even though it looks like they will fail in a move for the prolific forward, who is now expected to sign for Gillingham, there is commitment to bolster Holden's squad and according to a report from the South London Press, Charlton want to sign 27-year-old centre-back Lloyd Jones from their League One rivals Cambridge United.

Who is Lloyd Jones?

Having started at Plymouth Argyle, Jones was snapped up by Liverpool as a 15-year-old in 2011 for a fee of £150,000, but he didn't make the grade at Anfield despite turning professional with the Reds.

Jones spent time on loan at Cheltenham, Accrington, Blackpool and Swindon before moving permanently to Luton Town in 2018, but failed to make an impact at the Hatters, signing permanently for Northampton Town in December 2020 after he spent time on loan at the Cobblers earlier on in the year.

His good performances for Northampton saw Jones earn a move to Cambridge United of League One in 2021, who he appeared 69 times for in all competitions over the last two years and he won the club's Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season as they narrowly avoided relegation.

What is Lloyd Jones' situation at Cambridge?

Jones has come to the end of his two-year contract at the Abbey Stadium, and although it was never made clear as to whether he was offered a new deal, his name appeared on the list of players set to be released on June 30 by the U's.

You can assume that Cambridge wanted to keep Jones, but the centre-back was destined for a club challenging at the top end of the league and has since been linked with moves to Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United.

Charlton though are now hoping to win the race for Jones' signature as they currently only have two senior centre-backs contracted in the form of Terrell Thomas and Sam Lavelle.