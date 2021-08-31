Charlton Athletic plotting Deadline Day swoop for 24-year-old

Charlton Athletic are interested in making a late move for Morecambe defender Sam Lavelle, according to Alan Nixon.

Lavelle has made 161 appearances since joining Morecambe been on Morecambe from Bolton Wanderers in 2017, and was a key player as they won promotion from League Two last season.

The 24-year-old made an impressive 55 appearances across all competitions, and has been named captain by Stephen Robinson in Morecambe’s last four League One matches.

Lavelle has been linked with a move away from Morecambe, though, with Wycombe Wanderers said to be interested. Football League World exclusively reported that the defender had rejected a contract extension, with his current deal up at the end of the season.

Now, Alan Nixon reports that Charlton, who are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements, are keen on making a late move for Lavelle before tonight’s transfer deadline.

Wycombe had struggled to agree a fee with Morecambe, though, so it remains to be seen whether Charlton offer more than the Chairboys.

The Verdict

I’m a big fan of Lavelle and I think he’s developed really well over the last few years.

He’s matured as a player and you can see that both physically and mentally, and with his deal up in the summer, Morecambe are under pressure.

Do they look to cash in today for perhaps the highest possible price, or wait until January where they might get a cut-price fee for him?

It would probably be better to do so, rather than lose him for nothing in the summer on a free.