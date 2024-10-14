Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones may be using the international break as an opportunity to assess the players who are set to be out of contract in the summer of 2025.

The Addicks have made a decent start to the 2024/25 League One campaign, finding themselves outside the top-six narrowly despite losing three games in a row prior to their excellent victory over Birmingham City last weekend.

After their trip to Burton Albion was postponed due to international call-ups, Charlton manager Nathan Jones may be casting an eye over which of his players are set to be out of contract at the end of the season, especially with the January transfer window approaching.

A couple of important players are on the list of names that have less than a year remaining on their deals, so it would be no surprise if the Addicks took action over the next couple of months.

Dan Potts' short-term deal comes to an end just before the January transfer window opens, but there are seven other players who will see their contracts run out in 2025 if nothing changes between now and the end of the season, as per Transfermarkt.com.

Chuks Aneke

Chuks Aneke has been brought off the bench in all bar one of the Addicks' League One fixtures so far this season, and his spectacular strike during the 1-1 draw against Rotherham United was nominated for September's Goal of the Month award in the third tier.

Chuks Aneke's stats for Charlton Athletic (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 118 27 11

The physical striker has struggled with injuries during his time at Charlton, although his fitness seems to have been managed more effectively this season, so it will be interesting to see whether he is offered a new deal before his current one expires next year.

Lloyd Jones

Vice-captain Lloyd Jones has been ever-present for Charlton so far this season, and his excellent performances have seen him be nominated for August's Player of the Month award in the third tier and the PFA League One Fans' Player of the Month for September.

The centre-back is a player who could attract interest in the January transfer window if he is not tied down to a new contract, with his current deal due to run out at the end of the season.

Miles Leaburn

Promising striker Miles Leaburn is another player who could attract transfer interest if he does not sign a new contract before January, especially considering that Chelsea, Brentford and Aston Villa were all linked with him last year.

The 20-year-old striker has recently returned from a hamstring injury which had ruled him out since November 2023, and the Addicks will hope that they can convince him to continue his development at The Valley before clubs in higher divisions make a move to sign him, with his contract set to expire next year.

Thierry Small

Left-back Thierry Small has faced strong competition from new signing Josh Edwards for his place in the team so far this season, after he was a standout performer for Charlton during the second half of the previous campaign.

The 20-year-old had a one-year contract extension triggered earlier this year, and he was also offered a new long-term deal in April, but as things stand, he is set to depart in 2025.

Tennai Watson

Tennai Watson has been limited to just three League One appearances so far this season, mainly due to the outstanding performances of fellow right-back Kayne Ramsay.

The 27-year-old is currently set to be out of contract in the summer of 2025.

Tayo Edun

Tayo Edun made 26 appearances in League One for Charlton last season, but he is yet to feature in the league so far during the 2024/25 campaign.

The 26-year-old has less than a year remaining on the contract he signed when he joined the Addicks from Blackburn Rovers last summer, but the club does have an option to extend his deal by 12 months.

Zach Mitchell

Teenage defender Zach Mitchell is one of a few exciting young players that are currently in Charlton's first team squad.

The 19-year-old, who has featured in the EFL Cup and the EFL Trophy this season, is likely to be offered fresh terms before his contract expires next year.