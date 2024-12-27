Several Charlton Athletic players are in the final year of their contracts at The Valley.

There is no doubt that Nathan Jones' immediate focus will be on finding a winning formula in League One, with the Addicks having struggled for wins lately, but he may also be considering the futures of those players in his squad who are set to be out of contract next summer.

Charlton have struggled to live up to expectations in the third tier so far this term, and have fallen way behind the promotion contenders in the table, so it will take a huge turnaround if they are going to be able to mount a push for the play-offs during the remainder of the campaign.

Therefore, they should be able to plan ahead for next season earlier than they might have done if they were unsure of which division they would be in next season.

Let's take a look at which Charlton players will need to sign new deals if they are going to stay in SE7 beyond the summer of 2025.

Lloyd Jones

Lloyd Jones, who is the current vice-captain at The Valley, will see his current deal come to an end next summer if nothing changes.

The defender has been linked with a move to League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers ahead of the January transfer window, but it is unlikely that Charlton will want to see the 29-year-old leave the club if it can be avoided.

Jones had previously implied that he would be interested in extending his stay in South London, but after the Wycombe rumours have emerged, it remains to be seen whether he will remain an Addick beyond next year.

Chuks Aneke

It seemed as though Chuks Aneke had found a way to stay fit following the arrival of Nathan Jones, with his physical presence a welcome option from the bench for the Welshman, although he has found himself sidelined for a number of weeks in the lead-up to the Christmas period.

Chuks Aneke's 2023/24 League One stats for Charlton (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 17 2 2

The 31-year-old will see his contract expire in the summer of 2025 as things stand, and considering his injury record, it would not be a huge surprise if he was allowed to leave and pursue a new challenge ahead of next season.

Tennai Watson

Tennai Watson is another Charlton player who has struggled with an injury during the first half of the season, which will have been particularly frustrating given that first-choice right-back Kayne Ramsay has also been ruled out at the same time.

The 27-year-old will hope that he can return to fitness and prove that he is worthy of a contract extension, although it remains to be seen whether he is part of the long-term plans at The Valley.

Thierry Small

20-year-old left-back Thierry Small is also set to be out of contract in 2025, after the club took up an option to extend the short-term deal he signed when he joined earlier this year.

Small was linked with a surprise move to Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window, but he has had to compete with Josh Edwards for his place in the starting lineup for much of this season, so it will be interesting to see if he signs a new deal at Charlton.

Tayo Edun

Tayo Edun has found himself out of favour at Charlton this season, so it seems unlikely that his contract will be extended before it expires next year.

The 26-year-old scored against Cambridge United in the Vertu Trophy earlier this season, and he will no doubt hope that he can make the most of any other opportunities that may arise during the remainder of the campaign.

Josh Laqeretabua

Josh Laqeretabua made his League One debut during the victory over Burton Albion last month, although his current deal is due to expire at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has seemingly impressed Nathan Jones this season, and he has done a respectable job at right-back when called upon amid the injury concerns that the Addicks have in that position, so he is one player who would be expected to renew his contract before the end of the campaign.