A number of Charlton Athletic players are set to be out of contract next summer.

The Addicks have endured a difficult 2024/25 campaign so far, so Nathan Jones will have his work cut out if he is going to turn things around and close the gap to the play-off places between now and the end of the season.

The Welshman may already be looking ahead and thinking about ways in which he can improve his squad in January, with a few key players currently ruled out through injury and the players who are fit being seemingly unable to put a good run of results together for their manager.

However, while Jones will no doubt be looking to bring new players to The Valley next month, he will also need to consider the futures of those in his current squad who are set to be out of contract in the summer of 2025.

In England, once a player has entered the final six months of their contract, clubs from abroad - or even in Scotland and Wales - can complete a deal to sign them by agreeing a pre-contract, while in the final month, domestic clubs can also make offers to bring them in for free.

Let's take a look at which Charlton players could, in theory, sign a pre-contract agreement with a non-English club when 2025 begins.

Lloyd Jones

The Addicks' vice-captain, Lloyd Jones, is set to be out of contract next summer as things stand.

The 29-year-old implied that he would be keen on signing a new deal at The Valley earlier this season, although he has since been linked with a move to promotion chasers Wycombe Wanderers, so it remains to be seen whether his long-term future is at Charlton.

Chuks Aneke

Striker Chuks Aneke has been plagued by injuries during his time at The Valley, so there is every chance that he will not stay at the club beyond the end of this season, with his contract due to run out in 2025.

Chuks Aneke's stats for Charlton (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 118 27 11

The 31-year-old has played abroad before, during a stint in Belgium with Zulte Waregem, so he could perhaps be tempted if a club from another country made a pre-contract offer in January.

Tayo Edun

Tayo Edun has not featured for Charlton in League One so far this season, making it appear likely that he will not be offered fresh terms before his current deal expires in 2025.

The former Blackburn Rovers man showed that he was capable of performing in the third tier during his spell at Lincoln City a few years ago, but he has not made the most of his opportunities when they have arrived under Nathan Jones.

Tennai Watson

Tennai Watson has been sidelined by an injury in recent weeks, so he will be hoping that he can return to fitness and show that he deserves a new contract before his current deal comes to an end next year.

The 27-year-old is behind Kayne Ramsay in the pecking order when they are both fit, so it will be interesting to see whether he is kept on at The Valley beyond this season.

Thierry Small

Teenager Thierry Small impressed for Charlton last season after his arrival on a free transfer earlier this year, which led to him being linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

However, he has not been a guaranteed starter so far this term, meaning that it will be interesting to see whether he signs a new contract to extend his stay beyond the end of the season.