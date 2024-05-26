Highlights Charlton may face transfer interest this summer, but the plan is to strengthen the squad under Nathan Jones' leadership.

Thierry Small, Miles Leaburn, and Alfie May are players who could attract attention due to their performances.

Even though offers may come in, Charlton will likely hold onto key players like May for a potential promotion push.

It looks set to be a busy summer at Charlton Athletic as Nathan Jones shapes his squad ahead of a first full season as Addicks boss.

Charlton will be expecting transfer interest in a few of their players during the upcoming summer transfer window. Despite their underwhelming season in League One, in which they recorded a 16th-place finish, other clubs are likely to be monitoring the availability of a number of their key players.

2023/24 League One table (BBC) Position Club Points 14th Northampton Town 60 15th Bristol Rovers 57 16th Charlton Athletic 53 17th Reading 53 18th Cambridge United 48

The last time Charlton received a fee for a player during the summer transfer window was when Macauley Bonne moved to QPR in 2020. Since then, only Mason Burstow's move to Chelsea in January 2022 and Corey Blackett-Taylor's move to Derby County in January 2024 have benefited the Addicks financially.

Jones has made it clear that he intends to strengthen his Charlton squad over the summer, so it is unlikely that he will want to allow any of his important players to depart but if significant offers are made then there could be exits, which would at least raise funds for his rebuild.

Let's take a look at three Charlton players who could attract interest this summer...

1 Thierry Small

Youngster Thierry Small arrived at The Valley on a free transfer at the beginning of February and impressed under Jones, starting each of Charlton's last 14 games in League One.

The 19-year-old left wing-back was offered a new long-term contract in April which he has not yet signed. However, the club have triggered a one-year extension which means he is contracted until the summer of 2025.

There has already been speculation regarding the future of the former Everton defender. The teenager has been linked with potential moves to Derby County and Tottenham Hotspur.

Small has already played for five clubs in his short career. Now that he is playing regular first team football, he should stay at Charlton and work under Jones for at least another season instead of jumping ship once again.

2 Miles Leaburn

20-year-old Miles Leaburn was plagued by a hamstring injury that meant he only played 18 games during the 2023/24 season, but the physical forward still managed to score seven goals in all competitions.

Leaburn has been the subject of transfer interest throughout the last couple of seasons. A bid of over £3m from an unnamed Bundesliga club was rejected last summer, while Chelsea, Brentford and Aston Villa have also been linked with a move for the academy graduate.

The striker, who scored on his debut against Accrington Stanley on the opening day of the 2022/23 season, has bagged 15 goals in 48 League One appearances.

Leaburn has been out of action since November, so it will be interesting to see whether any offers are made for him this summer. Even though his contract is due to expire in 2025, Charlton should only cash in on the youngster this summer if they can command a substantial fee. If Leaburn can stay fit, he could play a big part in a potential promotion push next season.

3 Alfie May

Alfie May, Charlton's Player of the Year, is surely going to feature on at least one Championship club's shortlist this summer. The 30-year-old striker scored 23 goals in League One during the 2023/24 season on his way to picking up the golden boot.

The forward was named as the EFL Player of the Year in February.

Charlton signed May from Cheltenham Town on a two-year deal last summer, with the option of an additional year.

One of the reasons May was so keen on a move to Charlton was the fact that it meant he could move back closer to where he grew up. The Gravesend-born striker appears to have settled in well at The Valley.

Even though clubs will no doubt be interested in May, the fact that he has just moved back home and has plenty of time remaining on his contract means it is extremely unlikely that he will depart this summer.