Charlton Athletic player set for switch to League One rivals

Doncaster Rovers are set to sign Charlton Athletic forward Omar Bogle, according to London News Online.

Charlton signed Bogle on a one-year deal back in October, but the striker has since endured a tough time at the Valley.

The 28-year-old has since made 17 appearances for the Addicks, but only 12 of those have been starts and he has been left out of the squad for the last two league games.

Bogle has only scored two goals for the club, too, and a permanent move away from South London is on the cards.

According to London News Online, Doncaster are set to complete the permanent signing of Bogle, with the striker agreeing to join the Yorkshire club.

Strangely, Charlton sit two places below Doncaster, with Darren Moore’s side sitting fourth in League One.

Donny have only played 21 games as well, meaning that there is a chance of winning automatic promotion for the club this season.

Charlton have brought in Jayden Stockley on loan from Preston North End this month, pushing Bogle down the pecking order under Lee Bowyer.

The Verdict

This is quite a bizarre move in my opinion.

Granted, Bogle hasn’t been at his best for Charlton and the goals have dried up.

But if he goes to Doncaster and hits the ground running, then Charlton will look very silly for helping their promotion rivals to improve.

I could understand it if Doncaster were in the bottom half, but they share the same goal of wanting to win promotion.