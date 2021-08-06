Charlton Athletic player secures move away ahead of 21/22 season

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Ashley Maynard-Brewer has joined Scottish Premiership side Ross County on a season-long loan.

The keeper has been with the Addicks since he was a teenager but he has understandably found game time tough to come by. Therefore, the 22-year-old has had various temporary spell in his career already, including a spell with Dover Athletic last season.

And, Maynard-Brewer will be on the move again, as the League One side announced today that he will be joining the Staggies for the upcoming campaign.

That will give him the opportunity to get minutes on a weekly basis, something that evidently wouldn’t have happened had he stayed with Nigel Adkins’ side.

Maynard-Brewer did make the bench for Charlton last season and whilst there has been incomings and outgoings in the keeper department, it’s clear that Craig MacGillivray is going to be the number one moving forward.

The Australian has had a busy summer as he was involved with his national team at the Olympics, although he was on the bench for the games.

The verdict

This seems like a very sensible move for Charlton as Maynard-Brewer is at an age now where he needs to be playing regularly to help his development.

That’s not going to happen in League One, but playing in the Scottish Premiership is a good level for him to be tested and he will be playing for a side that are going to need him to do well if they’re to survive.

So, Charlton fans should be pleased with this and they will be interested to see how he copes in Scotland.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.