Charlton Athletic player being eyed by Scottish duo

Dundee United and Dundee FC are both eyeing up a deadline day move for Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

That is according to the South London Press, who report that both Scottish sides are interested in the shot-stopper.

As per their report, both sides would be interested in a permanent deal for the out-of-favour 29-year-old, who was born north of the border.

This latest update comes after the goalkeeper has lost the number one position at the League One club to Joe Wollacott.

MacGillivray appeared 45 times for the Addicks in 2021/22, but new boss Ben Garner has opted to use summer recruit Wollacott instead so far this term.

Garner and Wollacott have a prior relationship having worked together at Swindon Town last season and therefore one would assume that MacGillivray is unlikely to get a look in for the number one position, barring injury.

Dundee United are currently sitting 12th in the Scottish Premiership after a tough start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Meanwhile, Dundee F.C. are 5th in the Scottish Championship having had a steady start to the season.

The Verdict

Either of these moves would make sense for Craig MacGillivray.

Perhaps though he would prefer the move to Dundee United because they are in the top-flight and have a bit of uncertainty hanging over their goalkeeping department.

The club have shifted from Mark Birighitti to Carljohan Eriksson in recent weeks and perhaps MacGillivray could seize upon the uncertainty in the position and stake a claim for the number one spot himself.

Any player is certainly likely to back themselves to do so.

Perhaps the only concern you have with this one is that it leaves Charlton very light when the World Cup arrives and Wollacott travels to Qatar for the tournament with Ghana.