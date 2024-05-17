Highlights Jones needs to shape Charlton's squad in his image during the summer to avoid another disappointing season like the last.

Charlton's owners must back Jones in identifying the right players to build a settled squad, no more loan signings unless necessary.

The team and fans need to move on from last season's failure, focus on building optimism for a potential top six finish.

Charlton Athletic's owners must allow Nathan Jones to shape the squad in his image during the summer transfer window to avoid a repeat of last season.

Charlton made 23 signings over the course of the 2023/24 campaign as they finished in their lowest league position for 98 years.

Of those 23 additions, only three players made at least 30 appearances in League One, while just three others made more than 20. Four of the Addicks' signings departed the club during the season.

Charlton Athletic - 2023/24 signings that made over 20 League One appearances (Transfermarkt) Player Name Signed From Appearances Alfie May Cheltenham Town 43 Tennai Watson MK Dons 34 Lloyd Jones Cambridge United 32 Tayo Edun Blackburn Rovers 26 Harry Isted Luton Town 21 Louie Watson Luton Town (loan) 21

Charlton signed eight players on loan over the course of the season. Jones has already stated that he does not intend to bring players in on loan this summer unless the right opportunity presents itself.

Only 11 of the signings made last term are contracted for the 2024/25 season and a couple of those players may depart before the start of the new campaign.

It is clear that Charlton must have a more settled squad next season, and their recruitment during the summer transfer window will be crucial if that is to be the case.

Charlton must make the most of the summer

Charlton's owners have already made it clear that they will back Jones this summer. It is imperative that they identify the right players and build a squad that will not need to be altered throughout the season.

During the summer before the 2023/24 season, the Addicks brought in 11 players. Over the course of the season, 12 further signings were made. If Charlton are to build any momentum and have a successful campaign, they will need to have a squad that only requires a handful of reinforcements during the season.

Jones, who signed a four-and-a-half-year contract when he joined the club in February, explained to London News Online that the upcoming transfer window will be "one of our biggest summers".

It will be interesting to see who comes through the door at Sparrows Lane over the next few months, as they will be players who Jones can envisage being part of a squad that can play Championship football in the coming seasons.

The Addicks must draw a line under last season

Charlton's players and fans must forget about the failure of last season and look ahead to the new campaign. If Jones manages to bring in the players he wants over the summer, there will be a real cause for optimism at The Valley.

The current players, including January signings Conor Coventry, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Macauley Gillesphey, Kayne Ramsay, and Thierry Small, have had a few months to get used to Jones ahead of a fresh start next season. It must also be noted that Charlton have the top scorer in the division, Alfie May.

Jones took charge of 16 games in League One last season with a points-per-game ratio of 1.38, a return that would have secured a top-half finish had it been maintained for the whole season. Charlton fans should feel hopeful that with his own squad, Jones will be able to push on and achieve at least a top six finish next season.

Jones' most recent managerial role before arriving at The Valley was in the Premier League with Southampton, and before that, he was on course for a second consecutive finish in a Championship play-off place with Luton Town. He is not a manager who will be satisfied in League One for too long, and with the right backing from the supporters and owners he could secure a return to a level he will feel he and Charlton belong in the upcoming season.