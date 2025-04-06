Charlton Athletic have a few players who will be out of contract in the summer if nothing changes.

The Addicks will no doubt be fully focused on trying to win promotion back to the Championship between now and the end of the season, as they are currently well in contention to secure a return to the second tier for the first time since they were relegated in 2020.

However, four members of the squad will be hoping they can prove that they are worthy of a new contract during the run-in, as they are set to be out of contract in the summer as things stand.

Nathan Jones is unlikely to make any big decisions regarding the futures of his out-of-contract players until he knows which division his side will be playing in next season, but it would be no surprise if he took a closer look at one or two players during the next couple of months.

Charlton have already given new contracts to a few of their players this season, including Lloyd Jones and Zach Mitchell, but let's take a look at which players will be hoping that they are also offered extensions before their deals expire this summer.

Chuks Aneke

Chuks Aneke is set to be out of contract at The Valley this summer, three and a half years on from when he re-joined Charlton from Birmingham City in January 2022.

Chuks Aneke's 2023/24 League One stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 17 2 2

The striker has strictly been used as an impact substitute by Nathan Jones this season, as the Welshman has not been willing to risk the fitness of the injury-prone 31-year-old by playing him from the start.

Aneke has popped up with a few goal contributions from the bench this term, and he provided the assist for Tyreece Campbell's winning goal at Mansfield Town in midweek.

However, given that he seemingly cannot play from the start anymore at this stage of his career, it seems unlikely that Charlton will offer him a new contract before his existing deal expires in the summer.

Tennai Watson

Tennai Watson has been unable to nail down a regular place in the Charlton team this season due to suffering an injury and the performances of those ahead of him in the pecking order.

He has made a few appearances in recent weeks, and impressed on his return to the starting lineup against Wigan Athletic last month.

Whether Watson will be offered a new contract may depend on which division Charlton are in next season, as he could be seen as a suitable back-up option in League One.

Thierry Small

Thierry Small has impressed for Charlton this season, with his performances on the right-wing having provided a valuable outlet for the Addicks.

The 20-year-old is out of contract this summer, and Charlton will no doubt hope that they can keep hold of the youngster.

It would be no surprise if Small attracted interest from other clubs, so Charlton may well need to wait until they know whether they are getting promoted before they have any chance of convincing him to sign a new deal.

Dean Bouzanis