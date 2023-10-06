Charlton Athletic are currently enjoying a five-game unbeaten run following a derisory start to the campaign.

After a run of four straight defeats early on in the campaign, the Addicks are slowly but surely working their way up the table as they look to push into the top half of the division.

Blackett-Taylor, meanwhile, has been an important component in their recent success, scoring three goals in his last three outings. A goal from the penalty spot rescued a late point away to Stevenage before finishing off a marauding run against Wycombe Wanderers to top of a resounding 3-1 victory.

A close-range effort in midweek, meanwhile, proved to be the catalyst in Charlton's comeback against Exeter City to come out 4-1 winners at the Valley.

A positive start to his third season at the club has led to Championship interest with Hull City and Swansea City monitoring the wide forward, according to Darren Witcoop, as he looks to take the third tier by storm.

With that said, we take a look at who could benefit from his potential departure in January and who would miss out as the south-east London side eye a return to the Championship for the first time since 2020.

Winner: Chem Campbell

The Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee is enjoying his first serious taste of senior football as he looks to earn regular minutes in League One.

The 20-year-old midfielder was a late summer arrival and has gone on to make two starts in four third-tier appearances as well as a late cameo in the 4-3 win over Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy.

The Welsh youth international has since made a positive first impression, registering back-to-back assists against Oxford United and Fleetwood Town where he has typically operated in a more central or left-hand side of the midfield three.

The versatile youngster, however, is known as more of an attacking presence in the Wolves youth ranks and is a competent option on the left of the attacking trio, the position currently occupied by Blackett-Taylor.

While the two players off different dynamics, the latter more of a direct goal threat compared to Campbell's creative nous, it could present the youngster with more regular minutes in a more forward position - a benefit to both the player and his parent club as he looks to make his mark back in the West Midlands

Loser: Alfie May

The experienced EFL forward has continued to shine in the third tier, after scoring 43 goals in the past two campaigns for Cheltenham Town, recording another six to his name for new club Charlton.

The 30-year-old has been a relentless forward to lead the line for the Addicks, already recording two braces against Fleetwood and Exeter as they climb their way back up the division.

The absence of Blackett-Taylor, however, would certainly impact the former Doncaster Rovers man, not only as a creator for his chances, but presents added pressure to deliver.

May tops the club's league goalscoring charts by a considerable margin, double that of anyone else in the squad after the opening 10 matches and would mean he would need to maintain a remarkably high return all campaign if the Addicks are to assert themselves into the play-off equation.

Despite his undoubted quality in the final third, the risk of injury or burnout will be in the back of Dean Holden's mind and would place more emphasis on finding goals elsewhere in the team, whether than be through Daniel Kanu or Miles Leaburn.