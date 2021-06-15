Charlton Athletic reportedly on track to seal attacking signing

Charlton Athletic are said to be making progress over the signing of Jayden Stockley as they bid to complete a permanent deal for the striker who spent the second half of last season on loan at The Valley.

The Addicks enjoyed a strong finish to the campaign under Nigel Adkins and, though they ultimately fell short in the play-off race last season, there is hope that 2021/22 will be one of real success.

Indeed, they’re looking to add players in order to achieve promotion this summer and it looks as though Stockley could well be on his way back to SE7 from Preston North End, this time permanently.

As per the South London Press, Charlton are making ‘progress’ in their bid to bring him in, with the striker wanting to head back south this summer and, indeed, having the Addicks as his first choice destination.

The Verdict

This should be a good signing for the men from The Valley.

Stockley showed in the second half of last season what he can do for the club at League One level and if he is happy – which you’d imagine he will be given he wants to move south and move to Charlton – we should see him prove a real asset next year.

The Addicks need another striker to add to their squad and Stockley ticks plenty of boxes.

