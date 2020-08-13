Charlton Athletic on the verge of forward swoop

Charlton Athletic will complete the signing of Conor Washington today, with the Addicks set to swoop on the free transfer with his spell at Hearts coming to an end.

Washington was with Hearts during the 2019/20 season and made 22 appearances across all competitions during his time in Scotland, returning four goals, with three of those coming in the Scottish Premiership.

However, Hearts’ relegation has led to Washington’s departure and he’s now set for another opportunity in the EFL.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Charlton Athletic matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12 Blackburn away? 2-1 win 2-0 win 1-1 draw 1-0 win

As per the Daily Mail, Charlton will pick Washington up on a free transfer, with the 28-year-old in-line for a two-year deal at the Valley.

Off-field issues have been a stumbling block for Charlton so far in pursuit of Washington, but it is now looking like a deal will be able to go ahead as planning for life in League One resumes.

The Addicks were relegated on the final day of the Championship season in 2019/20, with Lee Bowyer’s side well beaten at Elland Road.

Leeds were 4-0 winners against Charlton, which combined with Barnsley’s very late win over Brentford at Griffin Park, relegated the Addicks in cruel fashion.

Bowyer had only led Charlton into the Championship during the 2018/19 campaign.

The Verdict

These are testing times for Charlton, but they are picking up a very good free transfer in Washington.

The 28-year-old has a wealth of experience in the EFL and he’s also a Northern Ireland international.

If Charlton can get a tune out of him in League One, he will be a very useful asset.

Thoughts? Let us know!