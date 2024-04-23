Highlights Alfie May's goalscoring prowess could earn Cheltenham Town a payout if he wins the Golden Boot in League One.

May is leading the league in goals at Charlton Athletic, making him the frontrunner for this season's top scorer title.

Cheltenham are on the brink of relegation from League One but May's potential Golden Boot win offers a financial silver lining.

Alfie May left Cheltenham Town to join Charlton Athletic last summer but they could be set for a further windfall if he can finish 2023/24 with a flourish.

Despite the Addicks' league position not reflecting what was hoped for at the beginning of the season, May's goal return has certainly lived up to expectations.

Cheltenham set for payout if Alfie May wins golden boot

The 30-year-old striker, who joined the club from Cheltenham for £250k, has registered at least 20 goals in League One for a third successive season. May will go into the final day of the season on 23 goals, while his closest rival, Portsmouth's Colby Bishop, is on 21.

League One Top Scorers Player Name Club Goals Alfie May Charlton Athletic 23 Colby Bishop Portsmouth 21 Devante Cole Barnsley 18 Jamie Reid Stevenage 18

If May does win the golden boot in League One for the first time in his career, it will benefit his former club.

According to Jon Palmer, Cheltenham will be due another payment from Charlton if May finishes the season as the division's top scorer.

Alfie May set to become League One top scorer

It would take a very unlikely turn of events for Bishop to beat Alfie May to the golden boot in League One, especially when you consider who Charlton's opponents are on the final day, so Cheltenham will feel confident that they are set to receive their additional payment.

The Addicks will travel to Adams Park to take on Wycombe Wanderers, the club that May has scored the most goals against in the entirety of the EFL. In eight outings against the Chairboys, May has scored eight goals - four of which came in a 5-5 draw between Wycombe and Cheltenham in February 2022.

Bishop's Portsmouth will face Lincoln City at LNER Stadium as they look to crown a stellar campaign with another away win. However, the Imps will not make it an easy afternoon for Pompey as they look to hold onto their play-off place.

May and Bishop both hit the 20-goal mark in League One last season, finishing joint fourth in the scoring charts, but all the signs point towards Charlton's main man outscoring Bishop this time around.

Another payment unlikely to soften the blow of impending relegation for the Robins

Cheltenham Town are five points adrift of safety in League One, albeit with a game in hand, as they stare relegation in the face after a 3-year stay in the third tier.

Many fans were upset that Charlton were able to sign May, who won the EFL Player of the Year in his first season at The Valley, for such a small amount. It is believed that May's outstanding service for the club meant that a gentleman's agreement was in place, allowing the forward to move on last summer for the £250k fee.

Any additional payment that the Robins receive is unlikely to soften the blow if they are relegated, considering they might have been able to assemble a squad capable of surviving in League One had they commanded a higher fee for May in the first place.

All hope is not lost for Cheltenham, but if they fail to win at home against Peterborough United on Tuesday 23rd April, then their relegation back to League Two will be confirmed.