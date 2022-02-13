Charlton Athletic off-field update shared as financial claim made

A company owner by Laurence Bassini has hit Charlton Athletic with a claim worth £1.7m from what they say is an unsettled debt from over two years ago.

The 51-year-old businessman had agreed a deal to buy the club in 2020 but he didn’t proceed with that move after stating that there were too many issues with former owner Roland Duchatelet, who owned the Valley and the training ground at the time.

Obviously, a lot has changed for the Addicks since then, with East Street Investments taking control for a short and controversial period, before current owner Thomas Sandgaard bought the club.

And, it appears the Londoners haven’t totally moved on from that murky period, after The Sun revealed that Bassini’s company has served Charlton with a ‘winding-up order move’ as they seek the £1.7m debt they allege they are owed.

Bassini is someone who has angered fans at different clubs in the past, having previously worked as chairman for Watford and he was also tried to take over Bolton Wanderers.

Have Charlton Athletic won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Aston Villa Won Lost

The verdict

This is obviously not a headline that Charlton fans would want to read but it doesn’t seem something that Sandgaard is particularly bothered about.

There won’t be too many fans who have any time for Bassini as he has a very chequered past in the game, which includes a three-year ban from football when at Watford after breaching Football League regulations.

Nevertheless, this is still something that needs to be dealt with and you would expect more details to come out in due course.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.