Charlton Athletic news: The players set to miss Derby match on Saturday

Charlton Athletic will be looking to get back up their recent victory over Forest Green Rovers by securing a positive result in tomorrow’s showdown with Derby County.

Corey Blackett-Taylor scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Addicks at the Bolt New Lawn in the 12th minute of this aforementioned fixture on Tuesday.

As a result of this victory, Charlton moved up to 11th in the League One standings.

Whereas a push for a play-off place is seemingly already off the cards for Charlton, they will still be determined to push on under the guidance of head coach Dean Holden in the coming months.

Set to face a Derby side who are currently aiming to secure a top-six finish in the third-tier, the Addicks know that they will have to be at their best in order to pick up a victory at Pride Park.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the players who are definitely set to miss Charlton’s showdown with the Rams on Saturday…

Mandela Egbo

Mandelo Egbo has not featured for Charlton since their 4-4 draw with Ipswich Town at the end of October.

Signed by the Addicks last summer following a spell at Swindon Town, the defender has been unable to establish himself as a key member of the club’s starting eleven due to issues with his fitness.

Egbo missed the start of the term due to a separate problem and is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines as a result of a quad injury.

While Holden has confirmed in an interview with London News Online that Egbo is now back on the grass, the right-back is not ready to make his return to competitive action.

In the absence of Egbo, Holden is expected to turn to Sean Clare for inspiration in this particular position.

Todd Kane

Todd Kane will also be unavailable for selection on Saturday.

Signed on loan from Coventry City in January, Kane made his debut for the Addicks during their victory over Barnsley.

Unfortunately for the defender, he had to be withdrawn after picking up an injury in this aforementioned clash.

Whereas scan results on Kane’s injury were positive, he will not be ready to feature for Charlton tomorrow as he is currently doing light training with the club’s physios.

Holden is expected to deploy Steven Sessegnon at left-back tomorrow in the absence of Kane as the 22-year-old started against Forest Green in midweek.