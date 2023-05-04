Charlton Athletic will be striving to ensure that they finish in the top 10 as the League One campaign enters its concluding stages.

The Addicks, who have accumulated 61 points ahead of the final game of the season away at Cheltenham Town on Sunday afternoon, will be hoping that they can mount a promotion push next time out after what they will be hoping will be a strong summer.

In early March, Charlton boss Dean Holden penned down a deal at The Valley that will keep him charge until 2026, with the 43-year-old showing positive signs in the early days of his stint in London.

Whilst we wait for the final day of this League One campaign, here, we take a look at the latest news concerning the Addicks...

What is the latest news on the Charlton Athletic takeover front?

Charlton's takeover situation is a complexed one and there has been a further twist over the last week, with a report from Sky Sports News suggesting that former Sunderland director Charlie Methven is leading a consortium that is planning a new and improved eight-figure bid for the League One outfit.

This emerges as Methven's second attempt to take control at The Valley, following a collapsed takeover deal back in February, with Thomas Sandgaard suggesting that the group "didn't comply" with "very specific terms."

Involved within the consortium that is eager to complete a takeover of the London club, is American billionaire Joshua Freidman.

After the collapse of the Methven-led takeover, American businessman Marc Speigel entered a period of exclusivity in regards to taking ownership, however, the same Sky Sports News report suggests that this is in danger of failing.

Charlton Athletic Supporters Trust seek clarity

The Charlton Athletic Supporters' Trust have written to Thomas Sandgaard, seeking clarity regarding how his short and medium-turn plans for the club.

This comes after plenty of speculation about the progression of takeover bids, whilst the open letter asks questions about the club's hierarchy, next season's budget and his availability for a Q&A session.

Sandgaard has also been asked about the plan in place for Miles Leaburn and whether it is still his intention to keep the young striker at The Valley.

What are Crystal Palace planning regarding Charlton Athletic loanee?

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been phenomenal for the Addicks this season and will be sorely missed when he returns to parent club Crystal Palace later on in the month.

The 20-year-old has managed 15 goals and eight assists in League One this campaign and looks destined to be plying his trade in a higher division next time out, whether that be a Championship loan or with his permanent employers.

As per a report from the South London Press, it is expected that Championship interest will surface for the talented attacker and that Palace will assess where he is at in the summer before deciding what the next best step is for his continued progression.