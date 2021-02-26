Charlton Athletic news round-up: Stockley transfer update emerges, Petition started for stand renaming, Addicks tracking Derby trialist

Charlton Athletic have reached a crucial part of their season after suffering yet another blow at home this week.

The Addicks were defeated by lowly Burton Albion 2-1 at The Valley, meaning that they haven’t won a game on their own pitch since December 12.

Under new owner Thomas Sandgaard, Charlton had a strong January transfer window but that business isn’t translating into results right now, with Lee Bowyer desperate to get it right with promotion to the Championship on the agenda.

Let’s check out the latest stories surrounding the club ahead of their weekend clash with Blackpool.

Stockley transfer update emerges

Jayden Stockley has had quite the start to life as a Charlton player since joining on loan from Preston North End in January.

The striker has scored four goals in seven appearances – all headers from Andrew Shinnie deliveries – and he’s been lauded by Addicks fans for his aerial ability.

Preston boss Alex Neil sanctioned Stockley’s move last month and has sat on the fence when it comes to his future in the summer.

Neil has said that they will assess Stockley’s situation when his loan expires at the end of the season, but his form may spark a bidding war in the off-season for his services from other League One clubs.

Fan petition starts for renaming of stand

Former long-serving Charlton boss Alan Curbishley could be honoured by the club with a stand being renamed after him – if a petition created is successful.

Ex-Addicks executive Peter Varney believes that Curbishley is deserving of being remembered for his legacy with the club, and a petition for it to happen has over 2,000 signatures.

Curbishley has been out of football since 2015 after a spell at Fulham as technical director – what Charlton fans would do to see him in the dugout one more time.

Addicks keep an eye on Derby trialist

Derby County have taken young midfielder Courtney Clarke on trial – and there’s a suggestion that Charlton are also monitoring him.

Clarke is a former West Ham academy player and was last playing for London-based non-league outfit Whyteleafe, so if his Rams trial doesn’t come to anything then locality would suggest that Charlton may be a good fit.

Charlton also have an under-23 squad unlike some in League One, so they have an advantage of bringing in youngsters from other clubs where others would not have that luxury.