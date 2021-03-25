Charlton Athletic news round-up: Pundit reacts to Addicks decision, Boss delivers positive message, Conor Washington update shared

New Charlton boss Nigel Adkins is sure to have welcome the international break as it has given him time to get to know his squad as they prepare for the run-in.

With the Addicks outside the play-off places on goal difference, promotion will be the aim for the former Hull man, although the situation is complicated by the fact that several rivals have games in hand on Charlton.

The game after the break against Doncaster could be pivotal, and it should be an exciting game between two sides who are chasing promotion.

Whilst things may seem quiet at The Valley with the game over a week away, here we look at the latest new coming out of the club…

David Prutton praises Adkins appointment

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has praised owner Thomas Sandgaard for the decision to turn to Adkins following Lee Bowyer’s resignation.

Speaking on the EFL podcast, the ex-Nottingham Forest man explained how the new Addicks chief will lift everyone in his quest to deliver success.

“Having spent time with Nigel and spoken to players who have worked for him, you realise it’s that kind of outward glow he has that really does motivate and lift a club.

“His track record also speaks for itself, and it all looks very positive for Charlton.”

Adkins predicts bright future

Having just had the one game in charge, Adkins is still getting to grips with his new role, but he is certainly confident that he will be able to meet the ambitious expectations that the owner sets.

In an interview with Sky, Adkins revealed how he wants to build for the long-term.

“It’s good that we’ve got a vision of where we want to get to. If we can keep build the environment and the culture, then at some point, Charlton Athletic will get there in the future.”

Conor Washington injury blow confirmed

There was bad news for Adkins in his first game in charge, as Conor Washington barely lasted five minutes before he was forced off with a hamstring injury.

The striker quickly pulled out of the Northern Ireland squad for their fixtures this week, and it’s now been confirmed that Washington will miss Charlton’s Easter fixtures, and he will be monitored after that.