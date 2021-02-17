Charlton Athletic news round-up: Potential Alfie Doughty boost, manager makes transfer claim, big injury update

Charlton Athletic will be using this week as well as they can as they prepare for a clash with Fleetwood Town at the weekend.

The Addicks are in a rare period with a handful of days between games so they can use that to try and refresh themselves and obviously work on the training pitch.

There’s still plenty of news concerning the Addicks this week, though, with the first surrounding a sell-on clause.

Potential financial boost from Alfie Doughty

Quoted by the South London Press, Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard revealed that there is plenty to be pleased about in the deal that took Alfie Doughty to Stoke City:

“We got a really good deal – a decent fee for him and a very healthy sell on.

“That is deserved. We spent a lot of time and energy on developing a player like him.”

The left-sided flyer was in the final six months of his contract at the Addicks before sealing a move to the Potters and it seems as though Sandgaard is pleased with the structure of the agreement, which should please Charlton fans in turn.

Doughty is a good player, and it makes sense to have a sell-on clause in place for if and when he progresses from Stoke.

Gills boss reveals Stockley interest

Elsewhere, Gillingham boss Steve Evans has revealed how he wanted to try and sign Jayden Stockley in the winter window, with the forward eventually ending up at The Valley.

Speaking to Kent Online, he revealed:

“When Preston announced they were letting him out on loan I don’t think there was a club in League One who didn’t want him. We certainly wanted him.

“I spoke to Alex Neil and was in contact via messages with Peter Ridsdale and the reality is that we couldn’t get anywhere near the type of money that Preston expected to recover. You therefore realise his choices would be some big clubs in League 1 and he chose Charlton.”

Indeed, Stockley has been a regular since arriving at The Valley and he’ll be eager to try and fire the Addicks into the play-off places – though it remains to be seen if he stays at the club past this season.

Ryan Inniss boost

Finally, Ryan Inniss is stepping up his recovery.

The defender has been out for months but recent scans have come back all clear and he is now going to step up his work to get back into the side.

Lee Bowyer said, via the South London Press:

“He has been for his scan and now it’s a case of stepping him up on the training pitch. “He’ll get a new programme from the medical team.”

The defender was excellent for Charlton as they went on an impressive run after the summer transfer window with them racking up the clean sheets along with wins.

Getting him back into the side will be a natural boost for the Addicks but they cannot rush him given how long he has been out for.

