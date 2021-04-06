Charlton Athletic news round-up: Lincoln City clash rearranged, Maatsen speaks out on future

Charlton Athletic will be hoping they can build on some impressive recent showings when they return to action this weekend in League One.

The Addicks beat promotion-chasing rivals Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium in their most recent match, which saw them stay in contention for a top-six finish in the third-tier this term.

That win means that Nigel Adkins’ side are now sat seventh in the League One table, and just three points adrift of sixth-placed Lincoln City, who have been struggling for any sort of momentum at a crucial stage of this year’s league campaign.

With eight matches still to play in Charlton Athletic’s season though, there is plenty of time for a change in positions in League One, especially since the Addicks are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions.

They’re set to return to action this weekend when they take on high-flying Sunderland, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Adkins’ side in the race for promotion into the Championship.

We take a look at the latest news surrounding Charlton Athletic, ahead of a potentially season-defining match at the weekend against the Black Cats.

Lincoln City fixture rearranged

Charlton were due to take on Lincoln City on Tuesday evening, but the game has been rearranged due to off-the-field problems within the Lincoln City camp.

Lincoln currently occupy a play-off spot in League One, whilst Charlton are just three points adrift of the Imps in the third-tier standings.

Charlton have announced that the game will now be played Tuesday 4th May at 7pm, where both sides could be in desperate need of points to finish in the top-six by when the match takes place.

Inniss express delight at return from injury

Charlton Athletic’s Ryan Inniss made a timely return from a lengthy injury lay-off to return to the first-team, as he got through 90 minutes of action in the win over Doncaster Rovers.

Speaking in an interview with London News Online, Inniss admitted that he was ‘buzzing’ to return to the side, and praised his team-mates for their part in the win over Doncaster, which saw Charlton extend their unbeaten run to seven matches.

“I was buzzing. It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a steady process and I was buzzing to be back out there and get the result.

“The preparation I’ve had and the care I’ve had I couldn’t have asked for more from the physios and the staff. I felt like I was well-equipped and got through the first 20 minutes which was frantic.

“The boys dragged me through, which I appreciated, and we got the result. Yeh I definitely [came through feeling fine], the three points helped me feel even better.”

On-loan Charlton man remains tight-lipped on future plans

Ian Maatsen netted his first Charlton Athletic goal in the win over Doncaster Rovers recently, and praised newly-appointed Addicks boss Nigel Adkins for his role since taking charge of the team.

Maatsen is currently on loan from Premier League side Chelsea, and wouldn’t be drawn into making any statement on his future, by insisting that he is focused on the task at hand with Charlton this term.

“[Adkins is] a very positive gaffer. He’s very detailed. We’re told the same stuff every day, to keep practising to do the basics right. We did that and we’ve got three points now and we’ll go to the next one as well.

“[I just want to] finish this season at Charlton very well and then we’ll see what the future brings. I’m looking forward to it. It’s quite tough. I’m a young guy coming over from Holland. It’s gone well and I hope for more.”