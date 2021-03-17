Charlton Athletic news round-up: Jackson’s stance on vacancy revealed, 38-y/o could land job, Cowley update provided

Charlton Athletic have had a whirlwind few days, with Lee Bowyer quitting the club for Birmingham before a comeback win against Bristol Rovers last night.

Those three points lifted the Addicks into the play-off places with just ten games to play, so the new boss will be inheriting a side that are capable of winning promotion.

Now, owner Thomas Sandgaard will have a big decision to make as he looks to identify the man to lead a new era at The Valley.

Unsurprisingly, managerial talk has dominated the news concerning the Addicks in the past 24 hours, and here we provide you with a rundown of what’s been happening…

Johnnie Jackson unsure whether to apply

Jackson, who is a former captain and was Bowyer’s assistant, was in charge for the remarkable victory last night, which was undoubtedly a great moment for him.

In terms of whether he wants the job permanently, he admitted he genuinely hadn’t looked past the Bristol Rovers fixture, although he confirmed his long-term ambitions are to be a number one. Now, he will weigh up whether to throw his name into the hat.

Sandgaard impressed by Jackson

If he does want the role, it does appear as though Sandgaard will back the 38-year-old.

Sources exclusively told Football League World that the ex-midfielder has impressed the owner, who feels Jackson understands his vision for the club.

A decision is expected to be made by the end of the week, ahead of the trip to Wimbledon this weekend.

Danny Cowley set to join Portsmouth

One man who won’t be getting the job is Danny Cowley, as he is on the verge of signing a deal with Portsmouth until the end of the season.

The former Lincoln boss was linked with the vacancy at The Valley, but Pompey have moved swiftly to land him, which will force Charlton to look elsewhere.