Charlton Athletic news round-up: Gunter’s landmark appearance, Former Addicks forward reacts to Adkins’ arrival

Charlton Athletic will be hoping they can build on some strong recent performances in League One heading into a season-defining period of the 2020/21 season.

The Addicks are unbeaten in their last six matches in the third-tier, and now find themselves sat ninth in the League One table.

Nigel Adkins oversaw his first match with Charlton before the international break, as they were forced to settle for a point in their game against AFC Wimbledon.

His players will come back fresh into their clash with play-off chasing rivals Doncaster Rovers though, with a week’s break under their belts for some of the squad.

Whilst others have been on international duty with their respective countries recently, as they look to pick up positive results in the hope of qualifying for the World Cup.

We take a look through the latest news at Charlton Athletic, as they prepare for their crunch-clash with Doncaster Rovers on Good Friday.

Gunter makes landmark appearance

Charlton Athletic defender Chris Gunter became the first male player to make 100 appearances for Wales at the weekend, as he captained them to a 1-0 win over Mexico in a friendly on Saturday evening.

The right-back has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Charlton this season, and will be hoping he can remain in the starting XI on a regular basis moving forwards with Nigel Adkins.

The pair have previously worked together whilst at Reading, and the newly-appointed Addicks boss will be keen to count on Gunter’s experience in the race for promotion, with the Welshman being a regular in the Championship earlier in his career.

Former Charlton forward issues thoughts on Adkins’ arrival

Former Charlton Athletic forward Paul Hayes has issued high-praise for newly-appointed Charlton boss Nigel Adkins in a recent interview with London News Online.

Hayes previously worked with Adkins whilst the pair were at Scunthorpe United, where the 56-year-old guided them to promotion into the Championship.

“He is the best manager I played under, bar none. Gareth Ainsworth would be up there as well, although they are different personalities. Nigel’s man-management was unbelievable – just how interested he is to speak to people, how positive and happy he is.”

Adkins will be hoping that he can achieve another promotion from the third-tier of English football this season with the Addicks, who are currently sat ninth in the League One table.

Defender sets out future plans

Chris Gunter has spoken out on his future (quotes sourced from London News Online), as the Welsh international won his 100th cap for his country at the weekend against Mexico, and felt as though the coaching route was a good option to have for a player.

“You never know what’s going to happen in the future but it’s good to be doing your [coaching] badges. You get to a point in your career where you think about when football does finish.”

“But I feel really good, physically. Playing three times a week is not really a problem. Things can change quickly, of course, but you always want more success with club and country, you certainly don’t feel it’s something you can’t do. [Retirement is] decided by your body really, not so much your age.”