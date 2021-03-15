Charlton Athletic news round-up: Bowyer exit confirmed, Sandgaard makes vow, Inniss return date set

Charlton Athletic fans will have been left reeling by the news today that Lee Bowyer has left the club after almost three years in charge, with the manager seemingly set to take on the vacant Birmingham City job.

It comes as a massive blow for the Addicks who are still within a good chance of making the play-offs come the end of the season in League One as they seek to make a return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The club don’t have time to rest on their laurels however, with games to come against Bristol Rovers and AFC Wimbledon on the horizon as they seek to stay the course with Ipswich Town just two points ahead of them in sixth place.

Here, we take a look at all the latest news that has been swirling around the Valley on what has been a dramatic day in South London.

Bowyer exit confirmed

The main headline of the day, as we’ve already touched on, is that Bowyer has no left Charlton Athletic, with the club officially confirming the news in a statement on their website earlier.

It now appears that the former Birmingham City midfielder is set to take over the vacant manager’s job at St. Andrew’s after Aitor Karanka was sacked by the Midlands club.

A previous player for the Addicks, Bowyer will be best remembered by the club’s fanbase for masterminding their promotion to the Championship back in 2019.

Sandgaard makes vow

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard has vowed to appoint a new manager by the end of this week as he looks to replace Bowyer as soon as possible.

Speaking during an interview with the South London Press, the Dane had this to say on the situation:

“You’ve probably come to know me already (in terms of getting things done) – I want to put something in place before the end of the week.

“My expectation is we have something in place for several years to come. It would have to be a plan B if it’s just a caretaker until the end of the season.”

Former Charlton player Johnnie Jackson has been placed in temporary charge of the club for the visit of Bristol Rovers to the Valley as the club weighs up it’s options before making a new appointment.

Inniss return date set

As reported by the South London Press, centre back Ryan Inniss is set to return to action for the Addicks at the beginning of April, with the defender currently recovering from a quad injury.

The former Crystal Palace player had been out of action since November but recently returned to full training and is expected to get some minutes for the club’s under-23 side this week.

A 25-year-old ex-Sutton United loanee, Inniss has played a part in six games for Charlton since arriving back in October of last year.