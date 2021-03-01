Charlton Athletic news round-up: Aneke appeal, defender to be dropped, Sandgaard chat

Charlton Athletic are struggling at the moment with the Addicks well out of form in Sky Bet League One.

Their home form is currently looking to cost them a play-off place and they need to sort it as soon as possible.

Here, then, we’re taking a look at the main headlines at The Valley…

Aneke appeal

Chuks Aneke was sent off late on against Blackpool at The Valley for what looked a soft red.

The striker came together with Daniel Ballard as they vied for an aerial ball with Brett Huxtable believing Aneke had used his arm to knock Ballard over – producing a red.

Lee Bowyer has confirmed the club will appeal the decision but it remains to be seen if they are successful.

Defensive change on the way

Quoted by the South London Press, Lee Bowyer hinted that the Addicks may well drop Deji Oshilaja for the game against Wigan.

The defender brought down Ellis Simms to send Blackpool on their way via a penalty and Bowyer, though he didn’t name anyone, said a player was costing the club goals and that he needed to be dropped – it’s expected to be the centre-half.

Sandgaard chat

Thomas Sandgaard and Lee Bowyer spoke on Sunday to discuss current results and the performance on Saturday against Blackpool.

Obviously, some sections of the support are now calling for Bowyer to go but it does sound as though Sandgaard remains behind the manager for the moment.

Bowyer has spoken at length about it being a rebuilding process and the owner obviously buys into that and, for the time being, that Bowyer remains the man to oversee it.