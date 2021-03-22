Charlton Athletic news round-up: Alan Curbishley sends Adkins warning, Conor Washington latest, Boss discusses Johnnie Jackson

It has been a hectic week or so for Charlton Athletic, with Lee Bowyer leaving the club for Birmingham City before Nigel Adkins was named as his successor.

The new boss was in the dugout as the side drew 2-2 with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, a result which just about leaves them clinging on to the final play-off spot.

Obviously, the only focus for Adkins in the short-term will be to try and take Charlton back to the Championship, and attention will have switched to the Doncaster game after the international break.

And, here we provide you with an update of all the news coming out of The Valley…

Alan Curbishley issues warning to Adkins

Former Addicks boss Curbishley still keeps an eye on how the Londoners are doing, but he has told Adkins that no matter what happens between now and May, a ‘rebuilding job’ will be required in the summer.

That’s because a high turnover of players is expected when the campaign ends, when contracts end and the new manager will look to bring in his own signings.

Conor Washington injury update

One major negative from the weekend draw with the Dons was the fact that Washington was forced off early into the game.

Adkins revealed afterwards that it’s a problem with the ‘hamstring or lower back’ of the forward, and further tests and assessments are set to take place today to determine the extent of the injury.

Either way, it doesn’t sound promising, with Washington out of Northern Ireland’s upcoming fixtures, so he’s sure to be a major doubt for that crucial Doncaster game.

Adkins wants to help Johnnie Jackson

Charlton’s assistant manager Jackson made it clear that his long-term plans involve managing the club after he was caretaker for the 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers last time out.

Despite that, he remains as number two to Adkins now, with the new boss insisting he’s happy to work with the former player, who he wants to improve.