Charlton Athletic news round-up: Adkins sends play-off message as Watson absence explained and promotion winner linked

Charlton Athletic kept their League One play-off hopes alive on Saturday afternoon, with a late 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley at The Wham Stadium.

After Joe Pritchard had opened the scoring with just ten minutes of normal time remaining, Chuks Aneke’s stoppage time equaliser was enough to secure all three points for the Addicks, meaning they are not out of the running for a play-off spot just yet.

Perhaps not surprisingly given the club’s pursuit of an immediate return to the Championship this season, there has been plenty of news emerging from The Valley recently.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the big Charlton news stories from the past few days.

Adkins issues Charlton rallying call

Although they do still have a game in hand, Charlton’s failure to win at Accrington means that securing a place in the play-offs is now out of their control.

Indeed, with games against play-off bound Lincoln and already crowned League One champions Hull to finish the season, claiming a top six spots will not be easy, although it seems manager Nigel Adkins is not giving up hope his side can do that just yet.

Speaking after that late equaliser, Adkins told South London Press that his side still have belief to cling onto going into the final week of the regular season, and was quick to point out that his team have shown they can beat any side in the division, meaning it seems he is still confident of Charlton claiming a play-off place despite the odds apparently being against them.

Does The Valley have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 The Hawthorns? Higher Lower

Ben Watson absence explained

One player who did not feature for Charlton in that draw with Accrington on Saturday, was midfielder Ben Watson.

The 35-year-old didn’t even make the bench for that game, and it appears the reasons behind that have now become clearer, with Watson seemingly set to lay a part in the coming days.

Explaining the reasons behind Watson’s exclusion, Adkins told South London Press that that was down to a worn pitch at The Wham Stadium was something he felt would not suit the midfielder, who he now expects to be fresh and ready to feature in the Addicks’ final two games of the campaign.

Will Boyle

While Charlton do not yet know what division they will be in next season, it seems plans are already being made for the summer transfer window.

According to reports from Football Insider, the Addicks are interested in 25-year-old defender Will Boyle, who has helped Cheltenham Town win promotion from League Two this season.

That is something that could see the club in quite a transfer battle this summer, with Championship trio Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Preston, as well as Charlton’s League One rivals Fleetwood all also said to be interested in a move for the centre back.