Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones will be desperate for at least one of his strikers to score consistently between now and the end of the season.

The Welshman will be hoping that he can have a similar impact to Chris Powell and Lee Bowyer during the final few months of the campaign, with both of them having guided the Addicks to their most recent promotions out of League One.

Powell led Charlton to the League One title during the 2011/12 season, while Bowyer took them into the Championship via the play-offs at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Both managers were able to rely on strikers who scored goals consistently during the run-in at the end of their respective promotion-winning seasons, which is something that Jones will hope he can also benefit from for the remainder of the current campaign.

Wright-Phillips and Taylor helped Charlton win promotions

Charlton are currently well in contention to finish inside the top-six in League One, so they must make the most of their remaining 14 games if they are going to reach the play-offs this term.

During their 2011/12 title-winning campaign, the Addicks won nine of their last 14 league games, while they won 10 of their final 14 fixtures at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Strikers Bradley Wright-Phillips and Lyle Taylor were key during both of those successful seasons, with their goalscoring form at the end of their promotion-winning campaigns in SE7 being vital.

Wright-Phillips scored seven goals during the last 14 games of the season in 2012, including a hat-trick at Chesterfield and the winner away against Carlisle United, which sealed automatic promotion with three games to spare.

Wright-Phillips' 2011/12 stats compared to Taylor's 2018/19 stats (excluding play-offs) (Transfermarkt) Player name Appearances Goals Assists Bradley Wright-Phillips 42 22 8 Lyle Taylor 41 21 11

Taylor netted an impressive nine goals during the final 14 League One games in 2019, including five in four appearances at the end of the season, to ensure that Charlton achieved a third-place finish.

If the Addicks are going to reach the League One play-offs again this season, they could do with one of their strikers producing a run of goalscoring form that is similar to what Wright-Phillips and Taylor delivered.

Charlton have plenty of options up front

Charlton have been in excellent form since they were beaten at home by Crawley Town at the beginning of December, with only two defeats in their last 15 league games.

They have also been solid defensively, having kept five clean sheets in their last six home games, and only conceded one goal at The Valley, which was a penalty, since last year.

Therefore, if their strikers can deliver between now and the end of the season, the Addicks should be able to pick up plenty of points if they can continue to keep clean sheets.

Jones has a number of players to choose from up front, with forwards Matty Godden, Tyreece Campbell, Miles Leaburn, Daniel Kanu, Chuks Aneke, Gassan Ahadme, Danny Hylton and Kaheim Dixon all having featured in League One this season

Top-scorer Godden has 10 league goals so far this term, so he would be the most likely to replicate the form of Wright-Phillips and Taylor, while Leaburn has six goals to his name, and Campbell has three.

Ahadme, Aneke, Kanu and Hylton have all netted one goal each in League One, while Dixon is scoring regularly for the U21s, having made his league debut from the bench earlier this season.

It remains to be seen whether Charlton can reach the play-offs this season, but there is no doubt that they will have a better chance of doing so if one of their strikers can be as prolific as Wright-Phillips and Taylor were during the last 14 games of the season.