Highlights Squad reduction crucial for new signings: Jones aims to strengthen squad but requires departures first to trim size for new additions.

Potential transfers on the horizon: Begovic and Dixon linked to join Charlton pending work permits and departures of current players.

Busy weeks ahead for Addicks: With league campaign looming, Charlton set for transfer activity to bolster squad and solidify team.

Charlton Athletic could be set for a busy few weeks in the transfer window, after manager Nathan Jones admitted that change was needed following their pre-season defeat against AFC Wimbledon.

The Addicks were beaten 2-0 by the Dons, who are managed by Charlton's former captain Johnnie Jackson, in what was their first defeat of pre-season, just a couple of weeks before their League One campaign gets underway with a trip to Wigan Athletic on August 10th.

Nathan Jones explained after the game that he is not satisfied with the state of his squad just yet, despite seven new players arriving at The Valley this summer, including the likes of Luke Berry, Matty Godden and Greg Docherty.

Charlton Athletic - 2024/25 Signings (Transfermarkt) Player Name Signed From Greg Docherty Hull City Gassan Ahadme Ipswich Town Matty Godden Coventry City Alex Mitchell Millwall Josh Edwards Dunfermline Athletic Luke Berry Luton Town Will Mannion Cambridge United

The Welshman spoke in an interview that was posted on Charlton's official X account in the aftermath of the friendly, and highlighted what he thinks needs to happen before the end of the summer transfer window.

"We need to move one or two on, and then we need to bring one or two in, in terms of strengthening and finalising the squad," said Jones.

"I would have liked for it to be done by now, but obviously it's not been, but look, we'll keep working right until the end of the window and try to strengthen the side, and then be able to settle down.

"Look, we've worked with big numbers at the minute and that's something we have to change. We have to get to a place where we've got a settled squad.

"We know exactly what we want to do, and we've kind of worked that out a little bit this week."

Charlton must reduce the size of their squad

It is clear that Jones wants to make further signings before the end of the window, but if that is going to happen, there needs to be departures first.

Goalkeeper Harry Isted has left The Valley and signed for Burton Albion, while Alfie May and Conor McGrandles departed to join Birmingham City and Lincoln City respectively earlier in the transfer window. A few players, including captain George Dobson, left the club at the end of their contracts last season, but the Addicks' squad is still too big, as Jones alluded to.

Charlton would be happy for Scottish midfielder Scott Fraser to move on this summer, and defender Lucas Ness is also attracting transfer interest, so he could be another one that leaves the club before the window closes.

If Jones is going to bring in the transfer targets he wants in the coming weeks, it will be no surprise to see a few players leave Charlton first.

The Addicks have been linked with new arrivals

There have been rumours about who Jones wants to sign before the end of the summer, while an update has been given on the immediate future of one trialist who has been with the Addicks for most of pre-season.

Charlton have been in negotiations with Bosnian goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who could use his experience to help a defence that only managed to keep five clean sheets in League One last season, and is yet to keep one so far in pre-season either.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old winger Kaheim Dixon, who is a Jamaican international, is expected to join the club once he receives a work permit, according to journalist Richard Cawley.

Cawley also confirmed that midfielder Teddy Bishop is no longer training with the Addicks having featured on trial during their pre-season friendlies. He is one player who could sign depending on whether other players leave the club, but it remains to be seen if he is still wanted by Jones.

It could be a busy few weeks on the transfer front for Charlton, in terms of both new signings and outgoings, as they prepare for their fifth consecutive season in League One.