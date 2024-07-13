Highlights Manager Nathan Jones is gearing up Charlton Athletic for a successful League One campaign with new signings and a training camp.

Midfielder Scott Fraser could potentially leave the club this summer, with competition in the midfield area being a key factor.

Goalkeeper Harry Isted may also depart Charlton as Jones looks to strengthen the squad with another goalkeeper signing.

Nathan Jones is continuing to assess his Charlton Athletic squad as they prepare for another season in League One.

The Welshman has already made several signings since the start of the transfer window, including players with recent Championship experience, such as Luke Berry, Matty Godden and Greg Docherty.

The Addicks are currently on a training camp in Slovenia - the same destination that Jones took his Luton Town squad before their 2018/19 League One title-winning campaign.

The manager will know that he needs to improve on Charlton's disappointing 16th place finish last season, in what will be his first full season in charge at The Valley, after being appointed as Michael Appleton's replacement in February.

Jones is expecting to make a couple more additions to his squad this summer, but let's take a look at a few players who could depart the club before the 30th of August.

Scott Fraser

Midfielder Scott Fraser is one of the Charlton players who could leave the club this summer. The Scot spent the second half of last season on loan at Heart of Midlothian, after failing to score or assist in League One before January.

The 29-year-old signed for Charlton from Ipswich Town in 2022 for a fee in the region of £500,000. He has impressed at times for the Addicks, scoring nine goals and assisting five during the 2022/23 campaign, but there have also been times when he has struggled to make an impact.

He started Charlton's first pre-season friendly against Dartford and provided the assist for the opening goal. It was the first time he has played under Jones, and the 51-year-old discussed the midfielder after the game.

He said: "I know all about Scott Fraser. If I don't know about him now then I've not been doing my research for the last 10 years. I know exactly where we are with our squad.

"We've brought in and strengthened the midfield area. So, anyone who wants to play in that midfield area has got to be aggressive, got to be right at it. Got to show real quality. If that's Scott Fraser then fine."

Former Lincoln City midfielder Teddy Bishop is currently on trial with the Addicks. It seems as though the door is not completely closed on Fraser in terms of a future at Charlton, but he may want to return to Scotland regardless.

There is no doubt that Fraser's technical ability and creativity are good enough, but it remains to be seen if his work off the ball can be carried out at the high tempo that Jones demands.

There is certainly a real possibility that he leaves the club before the end of the transfer window.

Tayo Edun

Tayo Edun joined the Addicks from Blackburn Rovers last summer. He featured regularly during the first half of the season, before his minutes were limited under Jones following the arrival of Thierry Small.

Small made the left wing-back position his own at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, and Charlton have signed Josh Edwards from Dunfermline Athletic this summer to add further competition in that area.

Edun started Jones' first game in charge, a 2-0 defeat away at Reading, and was substituted just after the hour mark. His only other start under the new boss was in the final home game of the season against Shrewsbury Town, where he was tried in midfield before being withdrawn at half-time.

With Jones aiming to have two quality options in each position, and players seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order both at left wing-back and in the middle of the pitch, it would not be a huge surprise if Edun moves on this summer.

There is no doubt that Edun is more than capable of performing well in the third tier, as he showed during his time at Lincoln, but his future might not be at The Valley unless he can force his way into Jones' plans during pre-season.

Harry Isted

Harry Isted signed for Charlton last summer on a free transfer from Luton Town. He competed with Ashley Maynard-Brewer for the number one spot throughout last season, as the Addicks only managed to keep five clean sheets.

Charlton Athletic's 2023/24 League One goalkeeper stats; according to Transfermarkt Player Name Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Harry Isted 21 24 3 Ashley Maynard-Brewer 25 41 2

Jones wants to bring in another goalkeeper during this transfer window, to add to the capture of Will Mannion from Cambridge United.

That means it is likely that at least one of Isted or Maynard-Brewer will depart this summer, so Charlton have three goalkeepers in their squad for next season.

Isted's contract expires next summer, while Maynard-Brewer's deal runs until 2026, which could be a factor. Also, Isted's performances on loan at Barnsley during the 2022/23 campaign could mean there is more interest in him.

Charlton are likely to let a goalkeeper move on before the 30th of August, and there is a real possibility that it could be Isted.