Charlton Athletic have made an encouraging start to the 2024/25 season overall, but their defeat against Reading at the weekend may have left Nathan Jones wondering whether he should make a change to his starting eleven for the visit of Rotherham United on Saturday.

The Addicks suffered their first league defeat of the season away at Reading last weekend, having picked up three wins from three games prior to that result.

Charlton manager Nathan Jones brought in several new players during the summer transfer window, and it seems as though the squad is in a better place than it was last season.

Rotherham United will visit SE7 on Saturday, in a game that is going ahead despite Charlton receiving enough international call-ups to have it postponed, and it will be a vitally important one for the Addicks as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of losing their 100 per cent record in League One last weekend.

Jones is yet to lose in the league at The Valley since being appointed Charlton manager in February, while Rotherham have not won away from home since they beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in November 2022.

The Welshman may be considering making an alteration to his starting lineup for the Addicks' clash with the Millers, especially after the defeat at Reading.

Nathan Jones may change his Charlton Athletic starting lineup

New signing Gassan Ahadme and youngster Tyreece Campbell have started up front in all four of Charlton's league games so far.

Neither forward has scored yet this season, and both have been substituted together at the same time in each of the Addicks' games in League One.

During Charlton's defeat at the Select Car Leasing Stadium last weekend, with the scoreline at 0-0, Campbell delivered an inviting ball across Reading's six-yard box which seemed to be within reach for Ahadme to turn into the net, but the striker was caught on his heels and the opportunity passed him by.

Against Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup, Campbell had an even better opportunity to get off the mark for the season after he won a penalty, but his effort from 12 yards was tame and easily saved by the goalkeeper.

Tyreece Campbell's stats for Charlton Athletic (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 76 6 9

There is no doubt that Ahadme's aerial prowess is effective in both boxes, and Campbell's pace can stretch the opposition's defence, but Jones may be wondering whether he should prioritise his strikers on their ability to find the back of the net on Saturday.

With his two starting forwards yet to score this season, Jones may opt for a different partnership against Rotherham this weekend. While Daniel Kanu is on international duty with Sierra Leone and Chuks Aneke's injury record means he is usually relied upon from the bench, Miles Leaburn has returned to training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines and Matty Godden should be available for selection.

Matty Godden could make his full debut for Charlton Athletic

It is unlikely that Leaburn will be thrown straight into the action having just returned from a serious injury, but it would not be a huge surprise to see Matty Godden handed his full Charlton debut.

The 33-year-old, who was signed from Coventry City during the summer, has made three substitute appearances so far, and scored a diving header against Bolton Wanderers to seal three points for the Addicks a fortnight ago.

His goalscoring instinct could be just what Charlton need on Saturday, and considering that Ahadme and Campbell have not been prolific so far, he will be hoping to make his first start for the club against Steve Evans' side.