Pressure is increasing on Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones after a poor run of form that has seen his side slide down the League One table.

Jones replaced Michael Appleton at The Valley in February, and given that his previous managerial role was in the Premier League with Southampton, his appointment was seen as a coup for Charlton.

The Addicks were in serious relegation danger when Jones arrived, but he comfortably led them to safety, and after a big summer rebuild, many tipped his side to be among the promotion contenders in League One this season.

Charlton looked set to live up to those expectations after winning their first three games of the season, but a run of just three victories in the last 15 league games has seen them fall down to 12th in the table, eight points from the play-off places, while they are also only four points clear of the relegation zone.

League One table (as it stands 11th December) Team P GD Pts 9 Lincoln City 19 1 27 10 Mansfield Town 17 0 24 11 Exeter City 18 -3 24 12 Charlton Athletic 18 -1 23 13 Blackpool 18 -5 23 14 Stevenage 17 -3 22 15 Peterborough United 18 1 21 16 Leyton Orient 18 -1 21

While the league is the priority for the Addicks, supporters had hoped that the cup competitions could provide a welcome distraction amid their current struggles, but Jones' men were knocked out of the EFL Trophy after a 2-0 home defeat against Leyton Orient on Tuesday night, and the Welshman came under fire for his post-match comments.

Nathan Jones makes Southampton reference after Leyton Orient defeat

Orient needed two late goals from Charlie Kelman and Daniel Agyei to secure their progression to the next round, but it was a dominant performance from Richie Wellens' men at The Valley, and they had 55.9% possession and 26 shots during the game, 10 of which were on target.

Jones was incredibly frustrated with his players, and he did not hold back in his post-match interview, questioning how his side could concede so many shots against the O's and comparing it to the fact his Southampton team were once able to contain Manchester City.

"We were really poor. We were nowhere near good enough on any area of the pitch," Jones said, quoted by BBC journalist Louis Mendez.

"Thierry (Small) was good first-half. Josh (Laqeretabua), for his full debit was excellent. Matty Godden showed glimpses. But apart from that, poor all over.

"I can't remember [being carved open as much as that]. With the greatest of respect, I've played against Man City and they didn't have a shot on target. To have 16, 17 shots against you against, with the greatest of respect, Leyton Orient, it's baffling.

"But we made nine changes. A lot of players who haven't played. (Dan) Potts, REG (Rarmani Edmonds-Green). People who haven't played. That showed tonight because we were so far off it.

"Every time we turned the ball over they looked like they could score. Whether that was desire, structure, athleticism, we were so far off tonight. We are statistically the best side in the league, defensively, but you never would have thought that tonight."

"I've learned a lot tonight. The squad I've inherited, players I've inherited that, you know, you can't change everything overnight. That's proved today. I've learned a lot tonight."

The game Jones is referring to is the Saints' 2-0 win over Manchester City in the EFL Cup in January 2023 that ensured their place in the semi-finals of the tournament, but although the 51-year-old is understandably proud of that achievement, it will be little comfort for Charlton supporters as they languish in mid-table in League One.

Related Charlton Athletic's next move is obvious after Lloyd Jones, Wycombe Wanderers links Charlton Athletic defender Lloyd Jones has been linked with a move to fellow League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

Nathan Jones must learn from previous Southampton errors

Jones may have masterminded an impressive win against Man City, but he should be cautious when talking about his Southampton spell as the rest of his time at St Mary's was a disaster.

While Jones picked up four wins in the cup competitions during his stint with the Saints, he won just one of his eight league games in charge, losing the other seven, and he was sacked after just three months at the helm.

Referring to past achievements is a trap Jones also fell into when he was struggling at Southampton, and he infamously claimed that his Luton side were "pound-for-pound" the best team in Europe "because we were spending next to nothing and producing so much".

Jones did an outstanding job during his two spells at Kenilworth Road, but after failing at Stoke and Southampton, it looks as though his Charlton tenure could be heading in a similar direction.

In what is an incredibly strong and competitive League One, it may be unrealistic to expect the Addicks to challenge for automatic promotion, but given the quality in their squad, finishing in the play-offs is certainly a realistic ambition.

After just three league wins since the end of August, the patience of some Charlton supporters is understandably wearing thin, and Jones' post-match comments on Tuesday night could turn more of the fan base against him.