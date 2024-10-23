Charlton Athletic have a 20-year-old forward who could turn out to be a secret weapon for Nathan Jones this season.

After their 2-2 draw against Barnsley at Oakwell in midweek, the Addicks are currently 11th in the League One table, although just one point separates them from Huddersfield Town in fifth.

Strikers Daniel Kanu, Gassan Ahadme and Chuks Aneke were all absent from the matchday squad on Tuesday night due to injuries, so there could be another opportunity for Jamaican international Kaheim Dixon to prove himself during Charlton's upcoming games.

Charlton are well-connected to Jamaica at the moment, with Dixon and Karoy Anderson both regular members of the Reggae Boyz' current squad, while a partnership with Mount Pleasant, a leading academy in the country, was announced at the beginning of the year.

Kaheim Dixon could be a surprise package for Nathan Jones

League One managers will be well aware of the threat that the likes of Matty Godden, Miles Leaburn and Tyreece Campbell pose in attack for Charlton, but they could be caught off guard by Dixon.

The youngster, who signed for the Addicks in the summer, has scored twice in eleven senior appearances for his country and netted six goals from 13 appearances in the Jamaica Premier League for Arnett Gardens last season.

He was handed his Charlton debut in the closing stages of their 1-1 draw with Stockport County at The Valley on Saturday, and could have provided an assist for Leaburn in injury time with a clever backheel after some good footwork, but the striker fired his effort wide.

Jones discussed Dixon during an interview that was uploaded to the club's official X account after he had made his first appearance for the club.

"Good to see young Kaheim come on," said the Welshman.

"I just felt, you know, give him long enough and something happens because he is like a firework, the boy."

Dixon was an unused substitute for the trip to Barnsley on Tuesday night, but he will hope that he can get another taste of first-team action against Wrexham this weekend.

Charlton have history with Jamaican forwards

Charlton supporters will hope that Dixon can follow in the footsteps of other Jamaican attackers that have played for Charlton in the past.

Jason Euell, who reached double figures in three consecutive Premier League campaigns for the Addicks in the early 2000s, scored once in three appearances for Jamaica between 2004 and 2006.

Jason Euell's Premier League stats for Charlton (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 139 34 3

Kevin Lisbie picked up ten caps for Jamaica during his career, which started at The Valley, where he scored a hat-trick for Charlton in a 3-2 victory over Liverpool during the 2003/04 season.

The next Jamaican striker to make an impact in SE7 was Deon Burton, who helped the Addicks reach the League One play-offs during the 2009/10 campaign and played 61 times for his country, scoring 14 goals.

Ricardo Fuller also has a spell at Charlton to go alongside 74 caps for Jamaica on his CV, after he helped the Addicks finish 9th in the second tier during the 2012/13 campaign, their best season since they were relegated from the top flight in 2007.

If Dixon can score as many goals as Euell did for Charlton and earn as many caps as Fuller did for Jamaica, he will have done something right, and he could yet prove to be a surprise package for the Addicks this season.